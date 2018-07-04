Law enforcement stepping up DUI patrols over Independence Day

- With July 4th celebrations kicking off the long holiday weekend, law enforcement officials are reminding drivers to be safe on the roadways.

"It can get really dangerous," said deputy Derrick Shea, with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, pointing to the parties and reunions that many times involve alcohol.

The sheriff's office said it is on heightened awareness for drunk drivers and will be pulling over anyone that shows signs of impairment.

"If you're already questioning yourself as soon as you get into your vehicle you just shouldn't drive," said Shea.

In Florida, anyone with a BAC of 0.08% or higher is considered to be driving under the influence.

In order to avoid any negative consequences, officials urge people to have a designated driver or order a transportation service like Uber or Lyft to pick them up.

Triple A's Tow-to-Go Program also offers members and non-members a free pick up to a safe place within a 10 mile radius.