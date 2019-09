- Legoland Florida is selling discounted tickets, with a portion of the proceeds going to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

The theme park announced it is offering single-day tickets for Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8 for $25. Tickets normally range from $85 to $100 for one-day admission.

Legoland said $10 of each discounted ticket sold will be donated to the American Red Cross for relief efforts.

Tickets must be purchased in person from a ticket window at the park; the offer is not available on Legoland's website.

The Winter Haven location will also serve as a collection point for guests who want to donate supplies, including nonperishable goods, water, toiletries, baby products, radios, batteries, candles and bedding. The collected donations will go to residents in the Bahamas who were impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

Continue reading below

LINK: For more information on the discounted tickets, visit Legoland's website.