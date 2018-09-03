Museum escapes serious damage after fire

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Sep 03 2018 02:32PM EDT

GULFPORT (FOX 13) - A man is in custody after police say he started a fire that damaged a Bay Area museum.

Firefighters raced to extinguish a blaze at the Gulfport Historical Museum this morning.  The fire damaged the museum's porch, but the artifacts inside are safe.

The fire chief says they're pretty sure who to blame.

"Apparently we had a person who was sleeping up on the porch. And right now the cause is suspicious. It's undetermined at this time. But we believe he had something to do with setting the fire,” stated Chief James Marenkovic.

Gulfport officials say they'll be able to repair the damage thanks to the firefighters' quick action.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Museum escapes serious damage after fire
  • Withlacoochee flooding could get worse, residents fear
  • Bicyclist dies in Pinellas Park crash
  • Palm Harbor man drowns in community pool
  • Teen arrested for shooting multiple people with pellet gun
  • Red tide and rain combine for sluggish Labor Day business
  • Woman injured when truck slams into St. Pete home
  • Search continues for missing toddler in Pinellas County
  • Hero siblings lift overturned SUV from roadside ditch, save couple and baby
  • Ward Hall, "King of the Sideshows," dies at 88