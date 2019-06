- One person was found dead following a house fire in Pasco County, officials said.

Around 9:50 p.m. Sunday, firefighters with Pasco County Fire Rescue responded to a home in the 15000 block of Peace Boulevard in Shady Hills. When they arrived, they said the manufactured home was fully-involved.

After the fire was extinguished, first responders searched the home and found one person dead.

The victim has not been identified and an officials cause of death has not been released.



