- St. Petersburg will be the backdrop for two new feature films this year, and with them comes a jolt in the local economy.

A St. Petersburg restaurant will be the backdrop of a new Christmas movie, Elfette Saves Christmas, starring Bay Area local Quintin Aaron from the film, The Blind Side. The light-hearted Christmas movie follows the story of Santa Claus, who is kidnapped by New York mobsters.

Film crews have been shooting at De Sesto Italiano restaurant for the last week. So far, cameras have only rolled inside the establishment, but on Monday crews were set up outside.

The second film in production is based on a romance novel, A Brothers Honor. The book follows the return of three adult brothers returning home to their family estate in Virginia to pay respects to their late grandfather.

The film will shoot in the St. Petersburg Area through the end of June.

“A Brothers Honor” will premiere on the Passionflix streaming service, created by filmmaker Tosca Musk, sister to Tesla Founder Elon Musk.