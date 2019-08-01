< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Rescued pilot whales released back home in the Gulf class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Rescued pilot whales released back home in the Gulf&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/rescued-pilot-whales-are-ready-to-be-released-back-into-the-gulf" data-title="Rescued pilot whales released back home in the Gulf" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/rescued-pilot-whales-are-ready-to-be-released-back-into-the-gulf" addthis:title="Rescued pilot whales released back home in the Gulf"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-421562869.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Aug 01 2019 06:10AM EDT
Video Posted Aug 01 2019 05:13PM EDT
Updated Aug 01 2019 05:28PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-421562869").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-421562869").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-421562869" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421562869-0">10 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421562869-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/still-2019-08-01-15h03m58s889_1564686318061_7566311_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421562869-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Courtesy CMA </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/still-2019-08-01-15h03m58s889_1564686318061_7566311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421562869-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="still-2019-08-01-15h03m58s889_1564686318061.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/still-2019-08-01-15h04m05s634_1564686318075_7566310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421562869-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="still-2019-08-01-15h04m05s634_1564686318075.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/pilot%20whale%20transport%205_1564662378588.jpg_7565249_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421562869-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="pilot whale transport 5_1564662378588.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/pilot%20whale%20transport%202_1564662381412.jpg_7565251_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421562869-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="pilot whale transport 2_1564662381412.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/pilot%20whale%20transport%203_1564662381263.jpg_7565250_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421562869-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="pilot whale transport 3_1564662381263.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/pilot%20whale%20transport%204_1564662378500.jpg_7565248_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421562869-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="pilot whale transport 4_1564662378500.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/rescued%20pilot%20whales%202_1564653935952.jpg_7565119_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421562869-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="rescued pilot whales 2_1564653935952.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/rescued%20pilot%20whales%208_1564653944298.jpg_7565125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421562869-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="rescued pilot whales 8_1564653944298.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/rescued%20pilot%20whales%206_1564653941641.jpg_7565123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421562869-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="rescued pilot whales 6_1564653941641.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/rescued%20pilot%20whales%204_1564653938647.jpg_7565121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421562869-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="rescued pilot whales 4_1564653938647.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-421562869-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/still-2019-08-01-15h03m58s889_1564686318061_7566311_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Courtesy CMA" title="still-2019-08-01-15h03m58s889_1564686318061.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Courtesy CMA</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/still-2019-08-01-15h04m05s634_1564686318075_7566310_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Courtesy CMA" title="still-2019-08-01-15h04m05s634_1564686318075.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Courtesy CMA</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/pilot%20whale%20transport%205_1564662378588.jpg_7565249_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="One of the two pilot whales were transferred from a van to a boat to be taken and released out to the Gulf of Mexico." title="pilot whale transport 5_1564662378588.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>One of the two pilot whales were transferred from a van to a boat to be taken and released out to the Gulf of Mexico.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/pilot%20whale%20transport%202_1564662381412.jpg_7565251_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="pilot whale transport 2_1564662381412.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/pilot%20whale%20transport%203_1564662381263.jpg_7565250_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="pilot whale transport 3_1564662381263.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/pilot%20whale%20transport%204_1564662378500.jpg_7565248_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="pilot whale transport 4_1564662378500.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/rescued%20pilot%20whales%202_1564653935952.jpg_7565119_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Pictured: Two rescued pilot whales during their care at Clearwater Marine Aquarium's rehab facility." title="rescued pilot whales 2_1564653935952.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Pictured: Two rescued pilot whales during their care at Clearwater Marine Aquarium's rehab facility.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/rescued%20pilot%20whales%208_1564653944298.jpg_7565125_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="The two stranded pilot whales -- separated from their pod as a precaution -- were taken to Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s new rehab facility, located at Fred Howard Park in Tarpon Springs. " title="rescued pilot whales 8_1564653944298.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The two stranded pilot whales -- separated from their pod as a precaution -- were taken to Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s new rehab facility, located at Fred Howard Park in Tarpon Springs. </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/rescued%20pilot%20whales%206_1564653941641.jpg_7565123_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Here is a view of the community effort on the morning of Monday, July 29, 2019 at Redington Beach to rescue the pod of five pilot whales" title="rescued pilot whales 6_1564653941641.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Here is a view of the community effort <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="on the morning" data-grammar-rule="AT_IN_THE_MORNING" data-wsc-lang="en_US">on the morning</span> of Monday, July 29, <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="2019" data-grammar-rule="MISSING_COMMA_AFTER_YEAR" data-wsc-lang="en_US">2019</span> at <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Redington" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Redington</span> Beach to rescue the pod of five pilot <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="whales" data-grammar-rule="PUNCTUATION_PARAGRAPH_END" data-wsc-lang="en_US">whales</span></p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/rescued%20pilot%20whales%204_1564653938647.jpg_7565121_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Volunteers and scientists from state and local wildlife agencies banded together to help the pod of " title="rescued pilot whales 8_1564653944298.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/rescued%20pilot%20whales%206_1564653941641.jpg_7565123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Here is a view of the community effort on the morning of Monday, July 29, 2019 at Redington Beach to rescue the pod of five pilot whales" title="rescued pilot whales 6_1564653941641.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/rescued%20pilot%20whales%204_1564653938647.jpg_7565121_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Volunteers and scientists from state and local wildlife agencies banded together to help the pod of beached pilot whales on the morning of Monday, July 29, 2019." title="rescued pilot whales 4_1564653938647.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/rescued-pilot-whales-are-ready-to-be-released-back-into-the-gulf" data-title="Rescued pilot whales released back into the Gulf" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/rescued-pilot-whales-are-ready-to-be-released-back-into-the-gulf" addthis:title="Rescued pilot whales released back into the Gulf" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/rescued-pilot-whales-are-ready-to-be-released-back-into-the-gulf";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x2013\x20News\x20staff"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-421562869" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines421562869' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/rescued-pilot-whales-showing-signs-of-recovery-at-facility-in-tarpon-springs"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/still-2019-07-30-16h26m03s727_1564518527233_7560399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Rescued pilot whales showing signs of recovery</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/5-whales-stranded-along-redington-beach"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/29/still-2019-07-29-16h10m51s211_1564431087247_7557349_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Stranded pilot whales rescued from Redington Beach</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOLIDAY, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Two pilot whales that were found beached Monday were "successfully" released after scientists saw positive signs in the marine animals’ recovery. </p><p>The two were separated from three others in the pod found on Redington Beach. That day, three were taken by boat to deeper waters and fitted with GPS tracking devices. They were tracked heading away from the coast.</p><p>"The release went really smoothly and again to have 5 pilot whales released in just several days is really presented for us," said NOAA's Dr. Erin Fougeres. "Everything went really really smoothly, we were really pleased."</p><p>The two smaller whales were monitored at Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s new rehab facility, located at Fred Howard Park in Tarpon Springs. Late Wednesday night, scientists made the decision to release them the following morning about 20 miles from the coast of Anclote River Park. They were also fitted with GPS trackers for biologists to monitor them.</p><p>"We're a little bit surprised it went this well," explained David Yates, CEO of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. "Hopefully they'll go the right direction we'll be watching that over the next few days to see where they go. The hope is they'll go to deeper water which is where the other three are right now, so far so good."</p> <div id='continue-text-421562869' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-421562869' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-421562869' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-421562869', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '421562869'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p><strong>PREVIOUS: <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/rescued-pilot-whales-showing-signs-of-recovery-at-facility-in-tarpon-springs">Rescued pilot whales showing signs of recovery at facility in Tarpon Springs</a></strong></p><p>A crane was used to transfer the pair from vans to a large boat. One whale weighs 1,600 pounds and is 12 feet long while the smaller one is 950 pounds and is 10 feet long.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/5-whales-stranded-along-redington-beach">On Monday morning</a>, dozens of volunteers and teams from NOAA, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Mote Marine and FWC came together for several hours to help the stranded pod. </p><p>Short-finned pilot whales are known to live in tropical waters around the world. They typically spend a lot of time deep underwater, feeding on squid, fish, and octopus.</p><p>It remains unclear as to why they became stranded in the first place. 