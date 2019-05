- Most Floridians know better than to test their luck when it comes to hurricanes because, if your luck runs out, disaster strikes.

As the former governor, now-Senator Rick Scott knows the risks and consequences for his state’s residents. He spent Thursday reminding them to stay vigilant.

"Over the past four years, we've had some pretty rough weather around the state. Irma was devastating when it came through, and for a smaller portion of the state, Michael was just horrible," said Sen. Scott.

With hurricane season now just days away, he says there's no reason for Floridians not to be ready.

"I'm going to tell you, get prepared beforehand. You gotta assume you're going to be stranded for two to three days, so have your food, water, your medicine."

To help residents prepare, hurricane preparedness items are exempt from sales tax starting Friday, through June 6. Officials hope the tax-free holiday week gives residents incentive to stock up on essentials before it's too late.

Experts predict this hurricane season will be “near-normal,” meaning Florida could see as many as four major hurricanes, but it only takes one, and no one wants to be caught unprepared.

LINK: Track the tropics on MyFoxHurricane.com

"You gotta do your part. You have to prepare so we don't lose anyone's life," Scott said.

So if you're still on the fence about stocking up and making plans before storm warnings have even begun, one resident gave this advice: "If you're not prepared, start today. Because you will definitely get a storm this year.”

The Florida Department of Revenue has a list of items exempt from tax from Friday, June 1 through June 6 on its website, http://floridarevenue.com/DisasterPrep/Documents/disasterposter2019.pdf.