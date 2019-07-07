THIS STORY IS BREAKING. STAY WITH FOX 13 FOR UPDATES.
Posted Jul 07 2019 09:10PM EDT
Updated Jul 07 2019 10:40PM EDT
No one is more thrilled about the U.S. Women's Soccer Team just winning the World Cup than one Land O' Lakes woman, who was on the winning team back in 1999.
Danielle Fotopoulos watched the game from home with her kids.
"I was jumping up and down. The boys were jumping up and down, high fiving," Fotopoulos told FOX 13.
Posted Jul 07 2019 08:22PM EDT
Updated Jul 08 2019 09:21AM EDT
Deputies are investigating a head-on collision that left one man dead and three others injured in Winter Haven on Sunday.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before noon on Cypress Gardens Blvd, west of US Highway 27.
According to deputies, 22-year-old Nannette Cruz Garcia of Orlando was driving eastbound in a 2003 Toyota Corolla when she crossed over the raised median and crashed head-on into a 2007 PT Cruiser that was traveling westbound on Cypress Gardens Blvd.
Posted Jul 06 2019 10:30PM EDT
Updated Jul 07 2019 02:32PM EDT
A local teacher is recovering after being hit by a stray bullet believed to be connected to a case of celebratory gunfire.
It happened Thursday in northeast Ohio where Samuel Rotker is temporarily working for the next few weeks. He says he was talking a walk outside when all of a sudden he was hit by a bullet.
"It was just like a ton of bricks from above. Bam, right in my neck. Instantly thrown to the ground," Rotker told FOX 13. "That's when I knew it wasn't a firework or a BB gun or something like that. I knew I had been hit by a bullet."