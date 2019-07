- Both lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway had to be shut down Monday for several hours due to a deadly crash at Rocky Point.

The crash happened Monday morning around 10:25 a.m. As of 2:15 p.m., police said one eastbound lane has been reopened, but the westbound lanes remained closed.

Tampa police said a dump truck traveling westbound crossed over the median and into eastbound traffic, striking a vehicle head on.

The driver of the dump truck was not seriously injured, but a passenger in the car it hit has died and the driver was seriously injured.

The driver of the dump truck stayed on scene and was cooperating with police.

There's no word yet on why the dump truck crossed over the median.

Motorists were being diverted off the Courtney Campbell during the investigation.

Police are telling motorists to find an alternate route.

THIS STORY IS BREAKING. STAY WITH FOX 13 FOR UPDATES.