Shirtless burglar stole from St. Pete Beach condo, deputies say

- Deputies released surveillance video showing a shirtless burglar break into a St. Pete Beach home, they say.

On April 11, around 6:30 p.m., the unidentified man is seen climbing over a wall to enter the yard of a home at 6500 Sunset Way. Pinellas County deputies say he used a utility ladder left on the property to access the second floor condominium through sliding glass doors.

Deputies say many items were stolen, including cash and electronics. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male with a beard, shaved head. He was seen wearing black shrots, black and white sandals and has a tattoo on his back.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective S. Heffner with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at 727-582-6200 or sheffner@pcsonet.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477 or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.

