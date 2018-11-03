St. Pete closes roads to encourage walking, bicycling

- Pedestrians took to the middle of the streets in St. Petersburg Saturday morning as part of the Open Streets program.

The city blocked traffic along Bayshore Drive, from 1st Avenue to Albert Whitted Park, Sunday, October 28, encouraging people to run, walk, bike, or skate without vehicles whizzing by.

Open Streets St. Pete says its goal is to provide public access to St. Petersburg streets and roadways for active transportation, exploration, and fun.

For more information on the Open Streets program, visit https://openstreetsstpete.wordpress.com/