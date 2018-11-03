St. Pete closes roads to encourage walking, bicycling

Posted: Nov 03 2018 08:59PM EDT

Video Posted: Nov 03 2018 08:45PM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - Pedestrians took to the middle of the streets in St. Petersburg Saturday morning as part of the Open Streets program.

The city blocked traffic along Bayshore Drive, from 1st Avenue to Albert Whitted Park, Sunday, October 28, encouraging people to run, walk, bike, or skate without vehicles whizzing by. 

 

Open Streets St. Pete says its goal is to provide public access to St. Petersburg streets and roadways for active transportation, exploration, and fun.

For more information on the Open Streets program, visit https://openstreetsstpete.wordpress.com/

 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • St. Pete closes roads to encourage walking, bicycling
  • Woman injured in deputy-involved shooting in Palm Harbor
  • Winter Haven mom faces DUI charge after crashing car with 5 children inside, police say
  • Candidates make final push for votes
  • Students run restaurant at Northeast High
  • Nursing assistant arrested for slapping patient with dementia, deputies say
  • Pasco man dressed as Fred Flintstone has 'footmobile' seized in funny traffic stop
  • Polk County Amber Alert cancelled, children safe
  • The end is finally near for election ads -- at least for now
  • Murder trial scares off some would-be jurors