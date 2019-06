- As the Tampa Bay area celebrates Independence Day again in 2019, there are plenty of fireworks shows and other events around Central Florida.

Here's a list of where and when; look for your community but be sure to check the date -- not all displays are on July 4.

TAMPA: "Boom by the Bay"

Location: Armature Works, Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, Tampa Convention Center, Sparkman Wharf

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: Events start as early as 4 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

-2.5 miles of activities along Tampa's waterfront including live entertainment, food, drinks, and the ‘Tampa Bay Buccaneers Experience'.

TAMPA: Red, White and Blue Fest

Location: Grand Central at Kennedy (1120 E Kennedy Blvd.)

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

-The celebration features a live jazz concert, food, drinks and the Patriotic Paw parade. All pets are welcome and admission is free to all.

TAMPA: 4th of July party and BBQ

Location: WTR Pool and Grill (7700 Courtney Campbell Causeway)

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: Doors open at 11 a.m.

-Includes live entertainment, drinks, a pool, food, and a sunset firework show.

TAMPA: Tampa Bay Tarpon's Celebrate ‘Merica Night

Location: George M. Steinbrenner Field

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: Game starts at 6:30 p.m.

-​​​​Watch the Tampa Bay Tarpons take on the Clearwater Threshers and stay for the post-game fireworks show.

TAMPA: Busch Gardens Celebration

Location: Busch Gardens

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: Park Hours

-Enjoy everything Busch Gardens has to offer and see their fireworks display free with park admission.

TARPON SPRINGS: 4th Of July Family Picnic

Location: Craig Park

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-Bring the family and food to enjoy a free picnic hosted by Tarpon Springs Recreation.

TARPON SPRINGS: 4th of July Celebration

Location: Howard Park (1700 Sunset Dr.)

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: 7:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

-Bring chairs and blankets and enjoy the fireworks show over the water.

TEMPLE TERRACE: 45th Annual 4th of July Parade & Fireworks Celebration

Location: Temple Terrace Golf and Country Club. The parade route begins at Whiteway and Gillette.

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: Parade begins at 10 a.m. The evening festivities start at 6 p.m. with fireworks around 9:15 p.m.

-Enjoy the parade featuring classic cars, bands, floats and dances. Come back that evening and enjoy music, food and fireworks.

BRANDON: Seafood and Art Festival

Location: Touch Martini Bar (2016 Town Center Blvd.)

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

-Be a part of this new event which features a seafood buffet, bouncy houses, an art expo, music and fireworks.

SAFETY HARBOR: 4th of July Celebration

Location: Safety Harbor Marina (110 Veterans Memorial Lane)

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

-Bring the family to celebrate with food, entertainment and fireworks.

ST. PETE: Fireworks Across the Bay Celebration

Location: St. Pete's Spa Beach Park

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: 9 p.m.

-Bring your lawn chairs and watch the fireworks over Tampa Bay.

ST. PETE BEACH: Rock the Beach

Location: Upham Beach

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: 2 p.m.

-Listen to free live music by Brian Caudill Band and Stormbringer, followed by a firework display.

CLEARWATER: Clearwater Celebrates America

Date: July 4, 2019

Location: Coachman Park

Time: Opens at 6 p.m. Fireworks will begin between 9-9:30 p.m.

-Festivities include live music, local vendors, food, drinks and many more activities. The event is free.

REDINGTON SHORES: 4th of July Fireworks

Location: 18200 Gulf Blvd. Beach access is available at 182nd Ave. and Gulf Blvd.

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: 9 p.m.

-Watch specular fireworks display from various viewing locations along the beach.

TREASURE ISLAND: 4th of July Fireworks

Location: Gulf Front Park (10400 Gulf Blvd.)

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: 9 p.m.

-Watch a fireworks show from the beach. Offsite parking is available for $15.

MADEIRA BEACH: Fireworks Spectacular

Location: ROC Park with additional viewing areas at Causeway Park and the American Legion

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: 9 p.m.

-Bring your coolers, chairs and blankets and watch fireworks from one of the locations.

GULFPORT: July 4th Celebration

Location: Gulfport Beach

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: Parade starts at 6 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

-Enjoy Gulfport's Independence Day parade on Beach Blvd. before the fireworks begin.

LARGO: 4th of July Celebration

Location: 101 Central Park Dr.

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: Opens at 6 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.

-Family and friends can enjoy activities, food and music until it's time for the fireworks.

LAKELAND: Red, White and Kaboom

Location: Lake Mirror along the Frances Langford Promenade

Date: July 3, 2019

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

-Enjoy live music, food trucks, and a dazzling fireworks display. Anyone attending is encouraged to bring one food item to benefit Volunteers in Service to the Elderly.

WESLEY CHAPEL: Fireworks and Celebrations

Location: Avalon Park West (5227 Autumn Ridge Dr.)

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: Opens at 5 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

-Enjoy a bounce park, a bike parade, a bake off, food trucks, music and more.

DADE CITY: El Cuatrofest

Location: 16117 Lake Iola Rd.

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

-Come enjoy some of the best food, drinks and fireworks around.

HAINES CITY: Thunder on the Ridge

Location: Lake Eva Park

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

-Enjoy Haines City's signature event featuring children's activities, food, music and drinks.

WINTER HAVEN: Rockin N' Freedom Fest

Location : Lake Silver Amphitheatre (871 NW 3rd St.)

Date: July 3, 2019

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

-Join Winter Haven in enjoying inflatables, a water ski show, live music, food and drinks.

DAVENPORT: 4th of July Celebration

Location: Lewis Mathews Sports Complex

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

-Watch and enjoy a special reading of the Declaration of Independence, live music, dance performances and fireworks.

BROOKSVILLE: 4th of July Firecracker Smash'm Up Demolition Derby and Fireworks

Location: Hernando County Fairgrounds

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: 4 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

-Bring the whole family to enjoy bounce houses, laser tag, food, music, vendors and more. Admission is free, but Demolition derby tickets are sold separately.

BROOKSVILLE: American Family Celebration

Location: Great Life Church (14494 Cortez Blvd.)

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

-Be a part of the fifth annual American Family Celebration for a fun night of food, music and fireworks.

SPRING HILL: Red, White, and Brew

Location: The Spring Hill Lakehouse (1202 Kenlake Ave.)

Date: July 3rd, 2019

Time: 4 p.m.

-Food trucks, live music, drinks, and craft vendors will all be available. There will be a firework display after dusk.

INVERNESS: Patriotic Evening

Location: Dampier Street (there are seven alternative viewing locations)

Date: July 3, 2019

Time: 9 p.m.

-Go to any of the numerous viewing areas and enjoy the City of Invernesses firework show.

CRYSTAL RIVER: Waterfront fireworks

Location: King's Bay Park (NW 3rd St.)

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

-Join the waterfront location to indulge in food, drinks, games and live music.

SEBRING: 4th of July Celebration

Location: City Pier Beach

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: 9 p.m.

-Bring your chairs and enjoy the fireworks display over the water.

LAKE WALES: 4th of July Celebration

Location: Lake Wailes Parl (33 N Lakeshore Blvd.)

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:15

-The celebration will be games, pony rides, face painting, food and drinks leading up to the firework display.

BARTOW: 4th of July Extravaganza

Location: Mosaic Park

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: 4:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

-Bartow's annual celebration is home to live music, food, games and even more activities for the entire family.

AUBURNDALE: 4th of July Celebration

Location: Lake Ariana Park (2215 Lake Ariana Blvd.)

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: Opens at 2 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

-The festivities will include a watermelon eating contest, sack races dodgeball, food, rides and a fireworks display to end the night.

DUNDEE: 4th of July Celebration and Fireworks

Location: Dundee Community Center (603 lake Marie Blvd)

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: 2 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m.

-The celebration will feature inflatables, contests, live music, vendors and fireworks to end the festivities.

ANNA MARIA ISLAND: Beach fireworks

Location: Sandbar Restaurant

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: 8:45 - 9:15 p.m.

SARASOTA: July 4th fireworks

Location: Bayfront Park

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: Fireworks begin at dusk, around 9 p.m.

SIESTA KEY: July 4th fireworks

Location: Siesta Key Public Beach and Crescent Beach

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: Fireworks begin at dusk, around 9 p.m.

VENICE: July 4th fireworks

Location: South Venice Jetty

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: Fireworks begin at dusk, around 9 p.m.

ENGLEWOOD: July 4th fireworks

Location: Blind Pass Beach on Manasota Key

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: 9:05 p.m.

NORTH PORT: North Port Freedom Festival

Location: CoolToday Park

Date: July 4, 2019

Time: 4 p.m., fireworks at dusk

