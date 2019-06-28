< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Tampa Bay area Independence Day fireworks schedule Tampa Bay area Independence Day fireworks schedule Tampa Bay area Independence Day fireworks schedule
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 26 2019 05:14PM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 04:02PM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414891306-415301911"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/fireworks%20over%20tampa%20bay_1561750188085.jpg_7454533_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/fireworks%20over%20tampa%20bay_1561750188085.jpg_7454533_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/fireworks%20over%20tampa%20bay_1561750188085.jpg_7454533_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/fireworks%20over%20tampa%20bay_1561750188085.jpg_7454533_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/fireworks%20over%20tampa%20bay_1561750188085.jpg_7454533_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414891306-415301911" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/fireworks%20over%20tampa%20bay_1561750188085.jpg_7454533_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/fireworks%20over%20tampa%20bay_1561750188085.jpg_7454533_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/fireworks%20over%20tampa%20bay_1561750188085.jpg_7454533_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/fireworks%20over%20tampa%20bay_1561750188085.jpg_7454533_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/28/fireworks%20over%20tampa%20bay_1561750188085.jpg_7454533_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/tampa-bay-area-independence-day-fireworks-schedule-2019">FOX 13 News staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 05:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - As the Tampa Bay area celebrates Independence Day again in 2019, there are plenty of fireworks shows and other events around Central Florida. (FOX 13)</strong> - As the Tampa Bay area celebrates Independence Day again in 2019, there are plenty of fireworks shows and other events around Central Florida.</p><p>Here's a list of where and when; look for your community but be sure to check the date -- not all displays are on July 4.</p><hr><p><strong>TAMPA: "Boom by the Bay" </strong></p><p><u><em>Location:</em></u> Armature Works, Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, Tampa Convention Center, Sparkman Wharf<br><em><u>Date:</u></em> July 4, 2019<br><em><u>Time:</u></em> Events start as early as 4 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9 p.m. </p><p>-2.5 miles of activities along Tampa's waterfront including live entertainment, food, drinks, and the ‘Tampa Bay Buccaneers Experience'. </p> <div id='continue-text-414891306' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-414891306' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-414891306' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-414891306', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414891306'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>For more information click <a href="https://www.tampagov.net/boom">here.</a> </p><hr><p><strong>TAMPA: Red, White and Blue Fest </strong></p><p><em><u>Location: </u></em>Grand Central at Kennedy (1120 E Kennedy Blvd.) <br><u><em>Date:</em></u> July 4, 2019<br><u><em>Time:</em></u> 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. </p><p>-The celebration features a live jazz concert, food, drinks and the Patriotic Paw parade. All pets are welcome and admission is free to all. </p><p>For more information click <a href="https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tampa-red-white-blue-fest-presented-by-blue-bunny-ice-cream-tickets-55518493308">here. </a></p><hr><p><strong>TAMPA: 4th of July party and BBQ</strong><br><u><em>Location:</em></u> WTR Pool and Grill (7700 Courtney Campbell Causeway) <br><u><em>Date:</em></u> July 4, 2019<br><u><em>Time:</em></u> Doors open at 11 a.m.</p><p>-Includes live entertainment, drinks, a pool, food, and a sunset firework show. </p><p>For more information click <a href="https://www.milb.com/tampa/tickets/promotions">here.</a></p><hr><p><strong>TAMPA: Tampa Bay Tarpon's Celebrate ‘Merica Night</strong></p><p><em><u>Location:</u></em> George M. Steinbrenner Field <br><em><u>Date:</u></em> July 4, 2019<br><u><em>Time: </em></u>Game starts at 6:30 p.m.</p><p>-Watch the Tampa Bay Tarpons take on the Clearwater Threshers and stay for the post-game fireworks show. </p><p>For more information click <a href="https://www.milb.com/tampa/tickets/promotions">here.</a></p><hr><p><strong>TAMPA: Busch Gardens Celebration </strong><br><em><u>Location:</u></em> Busch Gardens<br><u><em>Date: </em></u>July 4, 2019<br><em><u>Time:</u></em> Park Hours</p><p>-Enjoy everything Busch Gardens has to offer and see their fireworks display free with park admission. </p><p>For more information click<a href="https://buschgardens.com/tampa/events/july-4th-fireworks/"> here</a>. </p><hr><p><strong>TARPON SPRINGS: 4th Of July Family Picnic </strong></p><p><u><em>Location:</em></u> Craig Park<br><u><em>Date:</em></u> July 4, 2019<br><em><u>Time: </u></em> 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. </p><p>-Bring the family and food to enjoy a free picnic hosted by Tarpon Springs Recreation.</p><p>For more information click <a href="https://tampa.kidsoutandabout.com/content/4th-july-family-picnic-tarpon-springs-recreation">here.</a> </p><hr><p><strong>TARPON SPRINGS: 4th of July Celebration</strong></p><p><u><em>Location:</em></u> Howard Park (1700 Sunset Dr.)<br><u><em>Date: </em></u>July 4, 2019<br><em><u>Time:</u></em> 7:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.</p><p>-Bring chairs and blankets and enjoy the fireworks show over the water. </p><p>For more information click <a href="https://spongedocks.net/tarpon-springs-4th-of-july.htm">here.</a></p><hr><p><strong>TEMPLE TERRACE: 45th Annual 4th of July Parade & Fireworks Celebration</strong></p><p><em><u>Location:</u></em> Temple Terrace Golf and Country Club. The parade route begins at Whiteway and Gillette. <br><em><u>Date:</u></em> July 4, 2019<br><em><u>Time: </u></em> Parade begins at 10 a.m. The evening festivities start at 6 p.m. with fireworks around 9:15 p.m.</p><p>-Enjoy the parade featuring classic cars, bands, floats and dances. Come back that evening and enjoy music, food and fireworks.</p><p>For more information click<a href="https://web.templeterracechamber.com/events/45thAnnual%204th%20of%20July%20Parade%20%20Fireworks%20Celebration-1471/details"> here.</a> </p><hr><p><strong>BRANDON: Seafood and Art Festival </strong></p><p><em><u>Location:</u></em> Touch Martini Bar (2016 Town Center Blvd.) <br><em><u>Date:</u></em> July 4, 2019<br><u><em>Time:</em></u> 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.</p><p>-Be a part of this new event which features a seafood buffet, bouncy houses, an art expo, music and fireworks. </p><p>For more information click<a href="https://allevents.in/brandon/seafood-and-art-fest/200017481405336"> here</a>. </p><hr><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><strong>SAFETY HARBOR: 4th of July Celebration </strong></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><em><u>Location: </u></em>Safety Harbor Marina (110 Veterans Memorial Lane) <br><em><u>Date:</u></em> July 4, 2019<br><em><u>Time:</u></em> 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">-Bring the family to celebrate with food, entertainment and fireworks. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">For more information click <a href="https://www.cityofsafetyharbor.com/Calendar.aspx?EID=12346">here. </a></p><hr><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><strong>ST. PETE: Fireworks Across the Bay Celebration</strong> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><u><em>Location:</em></u> St. Pete's Spa Beach Park <br><u><em>Date:</em></u> July 4, 2019<br><u><em>Time:</em></u> 9 p.m. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">-Bring your lawn chairs and watch the fireworks over Tampa Bay. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">For more information click <a href="https://www.visitstpeteclearwater.com/event/fireworks-across-bay-celebration-st-pete/6404">here.</a></p><hr><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><strong>ST. PETE BEACH: Rock the Beach </strong></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><em><u>Location:</u></em> Upham Beach <br><em><u>Date:</u></em> July 4, 2019<br><u><em>Time:</em></u> 2 p.m.</p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">-Listen to free live music by Brian Caudill Band and Stormbringer, followed by a firework display. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">For more information click <a href="http://www.spbrec.com/special-events/">here</a>.</p><hr><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><strong>CLEARWATER: Clearwater Celebrates America</strong></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><em><u>Date:</u></em> July 4, 2019<br><u><em>Location:</em></u> Coachman Park<br><em><u>Time:</u></em> Opens at 6 p.m. Fireworks will begin between 9-9:30 p.m. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">-Festivities include live music, local vendors, food, drinks and many more activities. The event is free.</p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">For more information click <a href="https://www.visitstpeteclearwater.com/event/clearwater-celebrates-america/6402">here.</a> </p><hr><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><strong>REDINGTON SHORES: 4th of July Fireworks </strong></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><u><em>Location:</em></u> 18200 Gulf Blvd. Beach access is available at 182nd Ave. and Gulf Blvd. <br><u><em>Date:</em></u> July 4, 2019<br><u><em>Time:</em></u> 9 p.m.</p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">-Watch specular fireworks display from various viewing locations along the beach. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">For more information click <a href="https://townofredingtonshores.com/redington-shores-4th-of-july-fireworks/">here</a>.</p><hr><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><strong>TREASURE ISLAND: 4th of July Fireworks </strong></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><u><em>Location:</em></u> Gulf Front Park (10400 Gulf Blvd.) <br><em><u>Date:</u></em> July 4, 2019<br><em><u>Time: </u></em> 9 p.m.</p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">-Watch a fireworks show from the beach. Offsite parking is available for $15. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">For more information click <a href="https://www.visitstpeteclearwater.com/event/treasure-island-4th-of-july-fireworks/7794">here</a>.</p><hr><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><strong>MADEIRA BEACH: Fireworks Spectacular </strong></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><em><u>Location:</u></em> ROC Park with additional viewing areas at Causeway Park and the American Legion <br><em><u>Date:</u></em> July 4, 2019<br><em><u>Time:</u></em> 9 p.m.</p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">-Bring your coolers, chairs and blankets and watch fireworks from one of the locations. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">For more information click <a href="https://madeirabeachfl.gov/events/">here</a>. </p><hr><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><strong>GULFPORT: July 4th Celebration </strong></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><em><u>Location:</u></em> Gulfport Beach <br><u><em>Date:</em></u> July 4, 2019<br><u><em>Time:</em></u> Parade starts at 6 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.</p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">-Enjoy Gulfport's Independence Day parade on Beach Blvd. before the fireworks begin. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">For more information click <a href="https://mygulfport.us/july_4th_celebration/">here</a>. </p><hr><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><strong>LARGO: 4th of July Celebration </strong></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><u><em>Location:</em></u> 101 Central Park Dr. <br><u><em>Date:</em></u> July 4, 2019<br><em><u>Time:</u></em> Opens at 6 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.</p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">-Family and friends can enjoy activities, food and music until it's time for the fireworks. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">For more information click <a href="http://: https://www.visitstpeteclearwater.com/event/largos-4th-of-july-celebration/6405">here</a>. </p><hr><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><strong>LAKELAND: Red, White and Kaboom</strong></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><u><em>Location:</em></u> Lake Mirror along the Frances Langford Promenade <br><em><u>Date:</u></em> July 3, 2019<br><em><u>Time: </u></em>6 p.m. to 9 p.m. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">-Enjoy live music, food trucks, and a dazzling fireworks display. Anyone attending is encouraged to bring one food item to benefit Volunteers in Service to the Elderly. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">For more information click <a href="https://www.lakelandgov.net/departments/communications/red-white-kaboom/">here</a>. </p><hr><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><strong>WESLEY CHAPEL: Fireworks and Celebrations </strong></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><em><u>Location: </u></em>Avalon Park West (5227 Autumn Ridge Dr.) <br><u><em>Date:</em></u> July 4, 2019<br><em><u>Time:</u></em> Opens at 5 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">-Enjoy a bounce park, a bike parade, a bake off, food trucks, music and more. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">For more information click<a href="https://patch.com/florida/lutz/amp/cal/20190704/582360/avalon-park-west-to-host-fireworks-celebration"> here</a>. </p><hr><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><strong>DADE CITY: El Cuatrofest</strong><br><u><em>Location:</em></u> 16117 Lake Iola Rd. <br><em><u>Date: </u></em>July 4, 2019<br><em><u>Time:</u></em> 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">-Come enjoy some of the best food, drinks and fireworks around. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">For more information click <a href="https://www.eventbrite.com/e/el-cuatrofest-food-trucks-fireworks-fun-at-the-farm-tickets-61433026837">here.</a> </p><hr><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><strong>HAINES CITY: Thunder on the Ridge </strong></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><em><u>Location:</u></em> Lake Eva Park<br><em><u>Date:</u></em> July 4, 2019<br><em><u>Time:</u></em> 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">-Enjoy Haines City's signature event featuring children's activities, food, music and drinks. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">For more information click<a href="https://lakelandmom.com/event/thunder-on-the-ridge-haines-city-july-4th-fireworks/"> here.</a> </p><hr><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><strong>WINTER HAVEN: Rockin N' Freedom Fest</strong> </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><u><em>Location</em></u>: Lake Silver Amphitheatre (871 NW 3rd St.)<br><u><em>Date:</em></u> July 3, 2019<br><em><u>Time:</u></em> 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">-Join Winter Haven in enjoying inflatables, a water ski show, live music, food and drinks. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">For more information click <a href="https://visitcentralflorida.org/events/rock-n-freedom-fest">here.</a> </p><hr><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><strong>DAVENPORT: 4th of July Celebration </strong></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><em><u>Location:</u></em> Lewis Mathews Sports Complex <br><em><u>Date: </u></em>July 4, 2019<br><u><em>Time:</em></u> 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">-Watch and enjoy a special reading of the Declaration of Independence, live music, dance performances and fireworks. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">For more information click <a href="https://www.mydavenport.org/index.asp?SEC=F8985BCF-71DD-4F29-9F5C-51DBFC361005&DE=97CA2AD2-82CA-4223-B051-2D0A73439BBA">here</a>. </p><hr><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><strong>BROOKSVILLE: 4th of July Firecracker Smash'm Up Demolition Derby and Fireworks</strong></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><em><u>Location:</u></em> Hernando County Fairgrounds <br><u><em>Date:</em></u> July 4, 2019<br><em><u>Time:</u></em> 4 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">-Bring the whole family to enjoy bounce houses, laser tag, food, music, vendors and more. Admission is free, but Demolition derby tickets are sold separately.</p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">For more information click <a href="https://allevents.in/brooksville/4th-of-july-firecracker-smashm-up-demolition-derby-and-fireworks/200017485517952">here</a>.</p><hr><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><strong>BROOKSVILLE: American Family Celebration </strong></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><em><u>Location:</u></em> Great Life Church (14494 Cortez Blvd.)<br><u><em>Date:</em></u> July 4, 2019<br><em><u>Time:</u></em> 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.</p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">-Be a part of the fifth annual American Family Celebration for a fun night of food, music and fireworks.</p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">For more information click <a href="https://www.352area.com/florida/brooksville/events/396247/american-family-celebration.htm">here.</a> </p><hr><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="display: none;"> </span><span style="display: none;"> </span><span style="display: none;"> </span></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><strong>SPRING HILL: Red, White, and Brew</strong></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><u><em>Location:</em></u> The Spring Hill Lakehouse (1202 Kenlake Ave.) <br><u><em>Date: </em></u>July 3rd, 2019<br><u><em>Time:</em></u> 4 p.m. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">-Food trucks, live music, drinks, and craft vendors will all be available. There will be a firework display after dusk. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">For more information click <a href="https://hulafrog.com/spring-hill-fl/red-white-and-brews-spring-hill/">here</a>. </p><hr><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><strong>INVERNESS: Patriotic Evening </strong></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><u><em>Location:</em></u> Dampier Street (there are seven alternative viewing locations) <br><em><u>Date:</u></em> July 3, 2019 <br><u><em>Time:</em></u> 9 p.m.</p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">-Go to any of the numerous viewing areas and enjoy the City of Invernesses firework show. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">For more information click <a href="http://www.goinverness.com/174/Patriotic-Evening">here.</a> </p><hr><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><strong>CRYSTAL RIVER: Waterfront fireworks</strong></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><em><u>Location:</u></em> King's Bay Park (NW 3rd St.)<br><u><em>Date:</em></u> July 4, 2019<br><u><em>Time:</em></u> 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">-Join the waterfront location to indulge in food, drinks, games and live music. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">For more information click<a href="https://www.chronicleonline.com/calendar/crystal-river-th-of-july-fireworks/event_9131533e-5002-11e9-b134-9f2817528f7a.html"> here</a>. </p><hr><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><strong>SEBRING: 4th of July Celebration </strong></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><em><u>Location:</u></em> City Pier Beach <br><u><em>Date:</em></u> July 4, 2019<br><em><u>Time:</u></em> 9 p.m. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">-Bring your chairs and enjoy the fireworks display over the water. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">For more information click <a href="https://www.mysebring.com/Calendar.aspx?EID=816&month=7&year=2019&day=26&calType=0">here</a>. </p><hr><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><strong>LAKE WALES: 4th of July Celebration </strong></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><u><em>Location:</em></u> Lake Wailes Parl (33 N Lakeshore Blvd.) <br><em><u>Date: </u></em>July 4, 2019 <br><u><em>Time:</em></u> 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:15 </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">-The celebration will be games, pony rides, face painting, food and drinks leading up to the firework display. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">For more information click <a href="https://visitcentralflorida.org/events/4th-of-july-celebration-in-lake-wales">here</a>. </p><hr><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><strong>BARTOW: 4th of July Extravaganza </strong></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><u><em>Location:</em></u> Mosaic Park <br><u><em>Date:</em></u> July 4, 2019<br><u><em>Time:</em></u> 4:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">-Bartow's annual celebration is home to live music, food, games and even more activities for the entire family. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">For more information click <a href="https://lakelandmom.com/event/4th-of-july-fireworks-bartow/">here</a>. </p><hr><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><strong>AUBURNDALE: 4th of July Celebration </strong></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><em><u>Location:</u></em> Lake Ariana Park (2215 Lake Ariana Blvd.) <br><u><em>Date: </em></u>July 4, 2019<br><em><u>Time: </u></em>Opens at 2 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">-The festivities will include a watermelon eating contest, sack races dodgeball, food, rides and a fireworks display to end the night. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">For more information click <a href="https://lakelandmom.com/event/auburndale-4th-of-july-celebration/">here</a>. </p><hr><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><strong>DUNDEE: 4th of July Celebration and Fireworks </strong></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><em><u>Location:</u></em> Dundee Community Center (603 lake Marie Blvd) <br><u><em>Date: </em></u> July 4, 2019<br><u><em>Time:</em></u> 2 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m.</p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">-The celebration will feature inflatables, contests, live music, vendors and fireworks to end the festivities. </p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">For more information click <a href="https://lakelandmom.com/event/dundee-4th-of-july-fireworks/">here.</a></p><hr><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><strong>ANNA MARIA ISLAND: Beach fireworks</strong></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><em><u>Location:</u></em> Sandbar Restaurant<br><u><em>Date: </em></u> July 4, 2019<br><u><em>Time:</em></u> 8:45 - 9:15 p.m.</p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">For more information click <a href="https://www.annamariaislandchamber.org/events/4th-of-july-fireworks/">here.</a></p><hr><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><strong>SARASOTA: July 4th fireworks</strong></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><em><u>Location:</u></em> Bayfront Park<br><u><em>Date: </em></u> July 4, 2019<br><u><em>Time:</em></u> Fireworks begin at dusk, around 9 p.m.</p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">For more information, click <a href="https://www.visitsarasota.com/article/local-guide-fourth-july-2019-sarasota-county">here</a>.</p><hr><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><strong>SIESTA KEY: July 4th fireworks</strong></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><em><u>Location:</u></em> Siesta Key Public Beach and Crescent Beach<br><u><em>Date: </em></u> July 4, 2019<br><u><em>Time:</em></u> Fireworks begin at dusk, around 9 p.m.</p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">For more information, click <a href="https://www.visitsarasota.com/article/local-guide-fourth-july-2019-sarasota-county">here</a>.</p><hr><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><strong>VENICE: July 4th fireworks</strong></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><em><u>Location:</u></em> South Venice Jetty<br><u><em>Date: </em></u> July 4, 2019<br><u><em>Time:</em></u> Fireworks begin at dusk, around 9 p.m.</p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">For more information, click <a href="https://www.visitsarasota.com/article/local-guide-fourth-july-2019-sarasota-county">here</a>.</p><hr><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><strong>ENGLEWOOD: July 4th fireworks</strong></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><em><u>Location:</u></em> Blind Pass Beach on Manasota Key<br><u><em>Date: </em></u> July 4, 2019<br><u><em>Time:</em></u> 9:05 p.m.</p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">For more information, click <a href="https://www.visitsarasota.com/article/local-guide-fourth-july-2019-sarasota-county">here</a>.</p><hr><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><b>NORTH PORT: North Port Freedom Festival</b></p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt"><em><u>Location:</u></em> CoolToday Park<br><u><em>Date: </em></u> July 4, 2019<br><u><em>Time:</em></u> 4 p.m., fireworks at dusk</p><p style="margin:0in 0in 8pt">For more information, click <a href="https://www.visitsarasota.com/article/local-guide-fourth-july-2019-sarasota-county">here</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script 