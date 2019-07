- Two people were killed after the car they were in hit a Road Ranger truck that was assisting a vehicle along I-4 in Polk County.

Troopers said the crash happened around 5 p.m. Monday near mile marker 26.

Troopers said an FDOT Road Ranger truck had deployed traffic cones and was stopped behind a car that had a flat tire.

For unknown reasons, troopers said a car traveling westbound headed toward the Hillsborough County line failed to move over as required by Florida law and plowed into the Road Ranger truck, which collided into the rear of the disabled vehicle.

Both the driver and passenger of the car died at the scene. The driver of the Road Ranger truck had minor injuries.

Troopers have not released any of their identities.

