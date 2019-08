Andrew Aman pictured in a 2018 mug shot taken after he was arrested for an incident at a Sprouts grocery store. Andrew Aman pictured in a 2018 mug shot taken after he was arrested for an incident at a Sprouts grocery store.

- A man who apparently planned an attack on a Tampa elementary school was taken into custody for mental health evaluation under the Baker Act. However, a document issued by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office appears only to have warned deputies about the alleged threat, raising questions about who should be notified about school threats and in what situations.

The bulletin, labeled "situational awareness" and "law enforcement sensitive," was sent Monday. It described the alleged plot hatched by 22-year-old Andrew Ivan Aman to stab students at Bellamy Elementary School.

The bulletin says Aman concealed a kitchen knife in a handbag and was headed for the school with the intent to "stab as many children as possible."

"If adults get in the way, he planned to stab them as well," the document stated.

However, Aman became sidetracked when he encountered his roommate before leaving their residence. That's when he apparently changed his mind. Aman's roommate told officers about the plot.

The document said Aman targeted the school because he hates the United States and "the school's 'obnoxious pride in America' as illustrated by the large American flag mural on the front of the building."

After Aman was taken into custody, deputies searched his residence. They said no firearms were found.

The bulletin warned, "Law enforcement should use extreme caution in dealing with [the subject.]"

It's unclear what agencies or groups had access to the document. In a section labeled "dissemination," a box is marked next to HCSO, but not "other law enforcement agency" or "public."

After the document was made public, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office issued a notice about the incident, verifying details outlined in the bulletin.

HCSO said there is an ongoing investigation and charges could follow, however, there is "currently no safety threat for students, parents or staff of Bellamy Elementary."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.