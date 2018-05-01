WATCH: Alligator crosses the road because Florida

- More than one person happened to capture an alligator crossing the road in Hillsborough County Tuesday.

The alligator was spotted at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and Williams Rd. in Seffner around 11:30 a.m.

Motorist Nathan Lawson captured the alligator on video walking outside the crosswalk across the road while he was stopped at a traffic light. He posted the video to social media with the caption "Only in Florida!!"

Another angle of the video shows the alligator walking in the grass near the intersection, but it's not clear if it was taken before or after it crossed the road.

It's warming up and it's mating season, which means alligators are on the move. No injuries have been reported, but wildlife officials want to remind everyone to keep a safe distance from them and never, ever feed them.

