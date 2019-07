A wrong-way crash in northern Pasco County sent two people to the hospital. Troopers believe alcohol may have played a role.

Florida Highway Patrol says that on Saturday night, just before midnight, Joanna McKenna of Zephyrhills was driving her Ford Mustang eastbound in the westbound lane of State Road 52, east of Hays Road.

Meanwhile, Troopers say 35-year-old David O'Donnell was driving his Toyota Prius in the correct direction, westbound in the westbound lane. 34-year-old Gina O'Donnell was in the passenger's seat of his vehicle.

When David O'Donnell noticed the vehicle approaching in the wrong direction, Troopers say he swerved to the left to avoid a collision but was unsuccessful. The front right end of McKenna's vehicle struck the front right end of O'Donnell's vehicle.

McKenna and Gina O'Donnell were taken to Bayonet Point with minor injuries. The report says that both O'Donnells were wearing a seatbelt. McKenna was not.

Investigators believe alcohol may have been in a factor in the crash. McKenna is charged with DUI, DUI Property Damage, Reckless Driving and a Seatbelt Violation.