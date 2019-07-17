< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. In their own words: Remembering the Apollo 11 launch By Craig Patrick, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 17 2019 12:14PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 17 2019 12:03PM EDT
Updated Jul 17 2019 12:37PM EDT c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418670608");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_418670608_418669686_150954"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="418669686" data-video-posted-date="Jul 17 2019 12:03PM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Getting_ready__Before_Apollo_11_0_7529351_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Getting ready: Before Apollo 11</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="418669479" data-video-posted-date="Jul 17 2019 12:06PM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Their_own_words__Recalling_Apollo_11_s_l_0_7529239_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Insiders recall Apollo 11's launch</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_418670608_418669686_150954";this.videosJson='[{"id":"418669686","video":"585217","title":"Getting%20ready%3A%20Before%20Apollo%2011","caption":"The%20missions%20that%20led%20up%20to%201969%27s%20historic%20moon%20landing.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F17%2FGetting_ready__Before_Apollo_11_0_7529351_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F17%2FGetting_ready__Before_Apollo_11_585217_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657987420%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DSGyy6MLQjeUh8mnQDOzCl7z-Od8","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fspace%2Fin-their-own-words-remembering-the-apollo-11-launch"}},"createDate":"Jul 17 2019 12:03PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]},{"id":"418669479","video":"585219","title":"Insiders%20recall%20Apollo%2011%27s%20launch","caption":"%3Cp%3ENeil%20Armstrong%26%2339%3Bs%20sons%20are%20among%20those%20remembering%20what%20it%20was%20like%20during%20the%20historic%20Apollo%2011%20mission%20to%20the%20moon.%3C%2Fp%3E","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F17%2FTheir_own_words__Recalling_Apollo_11_s_l_0_7529239_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F17%2FTheir_own_words__Recalling_Apollo_11_s_launch_585219_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657987599%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DyoKMB_gyNKYZ2YeiidB6KfqbRGw","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fspace%2Fin-their-own-words-remembering-the-apollo-11-launch"}},"createDate":"Jul 17 2019 12:06PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_418670608_418669686_150954",video:"585217",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Getting_ready__Before_Apollo_11_0_7529351_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520missions%2520that%2520led%2520up%2520to%25201969%2527s%2520historic%2520moon%2520landing.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/17/Getting_ready__Before_Apollo_11_585217_1800.mp4?Expires=1657987420&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=SGyy6MLQjeUh8mnQDOzCl7z-Od8",eventLabel:"Insiders%20recall%20Apollo%2011%27s%20launch-418669686",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Fspace%2Fin-their-own-words-remembering-the-apollo-11-launch"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/space/in-their-own-words-remembering-the-apollo-11-launch">Craig Patrick, FOX 13 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 12:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-418670608"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 12:03PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 12:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-418670608").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-418670608").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-418670608" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418670608-0">5 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418670608-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/s69-40634_1563380682268_7529435_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418670608-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> A ring of condensation forms around the Saturn V rocket as it compresses the air around it during the launch of Apollo 11, framed with an American flag in the foreground (NASA photo) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/s69-40634_1563380682268_7529435_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418670608-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="s69-40634_1563380682268.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/apollo_11_crew_photo_s69-31739_1563380447996_7529430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418670608-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="apollo_11_crew_photo_s69-31739_1563380447996.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/apollo_11_crew_prelaunch_breakfast_jul_16_1969_s69-39764_1563380448224_7529431_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418670608-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="apollo_11_crew_prelaunch_breakfast_jul_16_1969_s69-39764_1563380448224.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/apollo_11_crew_walkout_jul_16_1969_s69-39956_1563380450736_7529432_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418670608-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="apollo_11_crew_walkout_jul_16_1969_s69-39956_1563380450736.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/s69-40595_1563380450842_7529433_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-418670608-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="s69-40595_1563380450842.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-418670608-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/s69-40634_1563380682268_7529435_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="A ring of condensation forms around the Saturn V rocket as it compresses the air around it during the launch of Apollo 11, framed with an American flag in the foreground (NASA photo)" title="s69-40634_1563380682268.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>A ring of condensation forms around the Saturn V rocket as it compresses <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="the air around it" data-grammar-rule="NOUN_AROUND_IT" data-wsc-lang="en_US">the air around it</span> during the launch of Apollo 11, framed with an American flag in the foreground (NASA photo)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/apollo_11_crew_photo_s69-31739_1563380447996_7529430_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Apollo 11 crew of (left to right) Armstrong, Collins, and Aldrin (NASA photo)." title="apollo_11_crew_photo_s69-31739_1563380447996.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Apollo 11 crew of (left to right) Armstrong, Collins, and Aldrin (NASA photo).</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/apollo_11_crew_prelaunch_breakfast_jul_16_1969_s69-39764_1563380448224_7529431_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Prelaunch breakfast in crew quarters (left to right) Anders, Armstrong, Collins, Aldrin, and Slayton (NASA photo)." title="apollo_11_crew_prelaunch_breakfast_jul_16_1969_s69-39764_1563380448224.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Prelaunch breakfast in crew quarters (left to right) Anders, Armstrong, Collins, Aldrin, and <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Slayton" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Slayton</span> (NASA photo).</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/apollo_11_crew_walkout_jul_16_1969_s69-39956_1563380450736_7529432_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Aldrin, Collins, and Armstrong leaving crew quarters to enter the Astrovan for the ride to Launch Pad 39A (NASA photo)." title="apollo_11_crew_walkout_jul_16_1969_s69-39956_1563380450736.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Aldrin, Collins, and Armstrong leaving crew quarters to enter the <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Astrovan" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Astrovan</span> for the ride to Launch Pad <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="39A" data-wsc-lang="en_US">39A</span> (NASA photo).</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/s69-40595_1563380450842_7529433_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Engineers in KSC’s Firing Room watch the launch after Apollo 11 cleared the launch tower. (NASA photo)" title="s69-40595_1563380450842.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Engineers in <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="KSC’s" data-wsc-lang="en_US">KSC’s</span> Firing Room watch the launch after Apollo 11 cleared the launch tower. (NASA photo)</p> </figcaption> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>\n <div id='_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',\n adSlot;\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/space', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'interstitial').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '418670608');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/s69-40634_1563380682268_7529435_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="A ring of condensation forms around the Saturn V rocket as it compresses the air around it during the launch of Apollo 11, framed with an American flag in the foreground (NASA photo)" title="s69-40634_1563380682268.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/apollo_11_crew_photo_s69-31739_1563380447996_7529430_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Apollo 11 crew of (left to right) Armstrong, Collins, and Aldrin (NASA photo)." title="apollo_11_crew_photo_s69-31739_1563380447996.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/apollo_11_crew_prelaunch_breakfast_jul_16_1969_s69-39764_1563380448224_7529431_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Prelaunch breakfast in crew quarters (left to right) Anders, Armstrong, Collins, Aldrin, and Slayton (NASA photo)." title="apollo_11_crew_prelaunch_breakfast_jul_16_1969_s69-39764_1563380448224.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/apollo_11_crew_walkout_jul_16_1969_s69-39956_1563380450736_7529432_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Aldrin, Collins, and Armstrong leaving crew quarters to enter the Astrovan for the ride to Launch Pad 39A (NASA photo)." title="apollo_11_crew_walkout_jul_16_1969_s69-39956_1563380450736.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/s69-40595_1563380450842_7529433_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Engineers in KSC’s Firing Room watch the launch after Apollo 11 cleared the launch tower. (NASA photo)" title="s69-40595_1563380450842.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/space/in-their-own-words-remembering-the-apollo-11-launch" data-title="Remembering the Apollo 11 launch" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/space/in-their-own-words-remembering-the-apollo-11-launch" addthis:title="Remembering the Apollo 11 launch" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/space/in-their-own-words-remembering-the-apollo-11-launch";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Craig\x20Patrick\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418670608" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines418670608' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/space/nasa-blue-marble-turns-45"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/12/04/apollo17%20blue%20marble%20full%20image_1512421704867_4591739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Famous ‘Blue Marble' photo turns 45</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/apollo-11-astronauts-returning-to-launch-pad-50-years-later-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/16/TX295A-APOLLO%2011_00.00.06.12_1563279301766.png_7525637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Apollo 11 astronauts returning to launch</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/space/the-room-that-landed-men-on-the-moon-is-being-restored"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Houston_s_Mission_Control_restored_0_7460905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>The room that landed men on the moon</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/space/photographer-remembers-historic-apollo-missions-50-years-later"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/28/Apollo%2016%20launch_1553789835757.jpg_6955727_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Photographer remembers historic Apollo missions</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (FOX 13) - Apollo 11 blasted off at 9:32 a.m. on July 16, 1969 -- 50 years ago. 

The engineers in Mission Control were young; their average age was 26. Apollo 11 flight director Gene Kranz said he was the oldest that day -- a month shy of his 36th birthday. 

The three astronauts were in their late 30s. Neil Armstrong earned a salary of $30,000 a year. Buzz Aldrin, $18,000. Michael Collins, $17,000.

Those are equivalent to six-figure salaries today when you adjust for inflation. But they could not afford life insurance, given their line of work. So before they took off, they signed and left behind hundreds of postcards and asked friends to postmark them July 20 so their loved ones could sell them and get something if they did not return. 

But that's not what Armstrong told his two little boys before he left. "He said, 'We're confident we're coming back. You know, there is some risk. We don't know if we're going to land on the moon, you know, 50-50 chance if everything is going to work right. But we're coming back,'" Rick Armstrong recalled.

A million people poured into Central Florida to watch the launch, along with more than 3,000 journalists from 56 nations. 

"It was, I'm speechless. I mean you can't, I don't have the words for it," engineer Jim Ogle recalled of the liftoff. "Just the excitement of moment, but as you mature and look back on tat moment, it even become more significant, because holy mackerel, we really did something here. This country!"

As the giant Saturn V rocket blasted off, former President Lyndon Johnson and Vice President Spiro Agnew watched from the stands -- adversaries united. President Richard Nixon stayed in Washington with Apollo 8 commander Frank Borman at his side to tell him what was happening each step of the way. 

When the astronauts were half-way to the moon, the White House wrote a speech for President Nixon in case the astronauts got stuck on the moon. It reads, "Fate has ordained that the men who went to the moon to explore in peace will stay on the moon to rest in peace."

People around the world were praying and biting their nails. 

"During a flight, it was customary to have sort of a perpetual open house. So friends, neighbors, relatives, they would come by sort of at any hour, bring food over, talk, chat. Run errands when Mom couldn't do it. In retrospect, console. Support. Support Mom," Rick and Mark Armstrong continued.

Meanwhile, the four-day run through space was quite stressful in other ways. It required precise steps and maneuvers in cramped and putrid conditions. Collins described the smell in the module as a mix of wet dog and swamp gas. 

Their spaceship hooked into the moon's orbit July 20. That move alone required calculations and maneuvers scientists liken to shooting at a moving target from a spinning teacup.

And the army of young engineers worked the calculations without computers as we know them today. We have more computing power in our smartphones than they had available, and many used slide rules.

"Yeah it was simple," recalled Bob Sieck, a member of the launch team. "As the old chief engineer briefed us when we came on board in the early '60s, it's just high school physics." 

The Apollo 11 crew had a primitive push dial-computer -- the world's first digital computer designed specifically for them. 

"We could figure out how to do anything," Sieck continued. "We just need the sustained commitment to say, 'Go do it.'" 