Watch: Deer smash window of Mississippi barber shop

- A group of rogue deer was caught on camera running from a barber shop in Brookhaven, Mississippi, after smashing its front window on June 30.

Jackie Edmonds Saujon shared images and a video on Facebook showing the delinquent deer fleeing Brookhaven Barber Shop as bemused pedestrians looked on.

“So this happened tonight while hiding and hunting rocks,” she captioned the post.

The barber shop’s owner, Jill Lewis Case told local media that the deer tore some furniture, scratched up the floor and shattered the glass as they tried to get back out.

“I think the deer just wanted to come in and get a trim,” she added.

It wasn't clear how the deer actually got into the barber shop. No injuries were reported.