Tampa International Airport has your solution Tampa International Airport has your solution Tampa International Airport has your solution hover_timeout:1000">Live</a> <ul id="drop-nav-live" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/live">FOX 13 Broadcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">SkyTower Radar Feed</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/skytower-radar">SkyTower Radar Views</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/radar-stream">Live Radar Feed</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/interactive-radar">Interactive Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/marine-conditions">Marine Weather</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/webcams">Live Webcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather">Video Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics">Tropics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/hurricane-prep">Hurricane Prep</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.myfoxhurricane.com">MyFoxHurricane</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charleys-world">Charley's World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/recipes">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/hometown-heroes">Hometown Heroes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/babies-first-birthday-photos-on-good-day-tampa-bay">First Birthdays</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/buccaneers">Buccaneers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/lightning">Lightning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays">Rays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/prep">High School</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/world-cup">World Cup</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-welivehere" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/we-live-here" data-dropdown="drop-nav-welivehere" data-options="is_hover:true; Problems while traveling? Tampa International Airport has your solution (FOX 13)</strong> - From lost luggage to running through the terminal to catch a plane, traveling can be a stressful experience for anyone. </p><p>Tampa International Airport is going the extra mile to help passengers. </p><p>Before passengers fly, they can get assistance from volunteers at the traveler's aid desk, operated by the <a href="https://www.crisiscenter.com/">Crisis Center of Tampa Bay</a>. </p><p>The desk assists with problems big and small, helping passengers with whatever issue they might have. </p><p>"Sometimes it's fairly simple, they don't understand how the airport works, how it's laid out physically. More What's Right with Tampa Bay Stories

Bowling coach hosts league for people with special needs
By Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 27 2019 12:12PM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 09:31AM EDT

A local bowling coach is throwing strikes for people with disabilities by running a bowling league for those with special needs.

Special Olympics bowling coach Karen Elvert loves to show affection to her bowling students. Every Saturday, they come to Liberty Lanes in Largo to bowl with Coach Karen.

"Love doing bowling with Ms. Karen," said Michelle Mcolister. "She's awesome." src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Bowling_league_for_people_with_special_n_1_7452105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Bowling_league_for_people_with_special_n_1_7452105_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Bowling_league_for_people_with_special_n_1_7452105_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Bowling_league_for_people_with_special_n_1_7452105_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Bowling_league_for_people_with_special_n_1_7452105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Special Olympics bowling coach Karen Elvert loves to show affection to her bowling students. Every Saturday, they come to Liberty Lanes in Largo to bowl with Coach Karen." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bowling coach hosts league for people with special needs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 12:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 09:31AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A local bowling coach is throwing strikes for people with disabilities by running a bowling league for those with special needs.</p><p>Special Olympics bowling coach Karen Elvert loves to show affection to her bowling students. Every Saturday, they come to Liberty Lanes in Largo to bowl with Coach Karen.</p><p>"Love doing bowling with Ms. Karen," said Michelle Mcolister. Volunteers bring joy of music to assisted living facilities
By Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 26 2019 04:05PM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 07:54PM EDT

A group of woman in their golden years is giving back to their peers in a very meaningful way, using their musical talents to bring joy to others.

Betty Lou Harp and her group "Chimes and Song" enjoys putting on musical concerts for assisted living communities like Twin Creek in Hillsborough County.

"[It's] the pleasure of seeing people smile and so forth and just to try and make people happy," she told FOX 13. Warrior Games athlete looking to help others through her story
By Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 25 2019 04:37PM EDT
Updated Jun 25 2019 08:36PM EDT

Injured military athletes from all over the U.S. have come to Tampa to participate in the Warrior Games. One solider is using the event to show other veterans that they can heal through hard work and determination.

"This is my first Warrior Games. I have only been part of Wounded Warriors for three years," said Navy Officer Ruth Freeman.

Freeman is proud to be representing the Navy in the Warrior Games. She suffers from papillary thyroid cancer. I have only been part of Wounded Warriors for three years,” said Navy Officer Ruth Freeman.</p><p>Freeman is proud to be representing the Navy in the Warrior Games. Featured Videos

Problems while traveling? Tampa International Airport has your solution

State attorney proposes rocket docket to help felons restore voting rights

Take a few precautions to have a great time at Boom by the Bay

NTSB analyzing cockpit voice recorder of plane that crashed en route to St. Petersburg Tampa International Airport has your solution</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/state-attorney-proposes-rocket-docket-to-help-felons-restore-voting-rights"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Plan_could_help_felons_restore_voting_ri_1_7462214_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Plan_could_help_felons_restore_voting_ri_1_20190701231300"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>State attorney proposes rocket docket to help felons restore voting rights</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/take-a-few-precautions-to-have-a-great-time-at-boom-by-the-bay"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Official_prep_Boom_by_the_Bay_security_1_7461959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Official_prep_Boom_by_the_Bay_security_1_20190701231446"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Take a few precautions to have a great time at Boom by the Bay</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ntsb-analyzing-cockpit-voice-recorder-of-plane-that-crashed-en-route-to-st-petersburg"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/NTSB_analyzing_voice_recorder_of_crashed_1_7462020_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" Most Recent

State attorney proposes rocket docket to help felons restore voting rights

Take a few precautions to have a great time at Boom by the Bay

NTSB analyzing cockpit voice recorder of plane that crashed en route to St. Petersburg

Sentence for teen killer upheld, with option for parole

Deadly crash closes 54th Avenue N lanes 