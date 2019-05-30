< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Tampa's recycling trucks display student artwork By Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News
Posted May 30 2019 04:07PM EDT
Video Posted May 30 2019 07:05PM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 07:06PM EDT By Kelly Ring, FOX 13 News
Posted May 30 2019 04:07PM EDT
Video Posted May 30 2019 07:05PM EDT
Updated May 30 2019 07:06PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-409882614").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-409882614").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-409882614" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409882614-0">6 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409882614-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_4_7332763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409882614-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_4_7332763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409882614-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_4_20190530230535"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_5_7332758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409882614-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_5_20190530230525"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_0_7332759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409882614-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_0_20190530230527"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_1_7332760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409882614-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_1_20190530230529"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_2_7332761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409882614-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_2_20190530230531"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_3_7332762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-409882614-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_3_20190530230533"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-409882614-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_4_7332763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_4_20190530230535"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_5_7332758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_5_20190530230525"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_0_7332759_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_0_20190530230527"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_1_7332760_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_1_20190530230529"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_2_7332761_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_2_20190530230531"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_3_7332762_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_3_20190530230533"/> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_5_7332758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_5_20190530230525"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_0_7332759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_0_20190530230527"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_1_7332760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_1_20190530230529"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_2_7332761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_2_20190530230531"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_3_7332762_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="Student_artwork_displayed_on_Tampa_recyc_3_20190530230533"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/tampa-s-recycling-trucks-display-student-artwork" data-title="Tampa's recycling trucks display student artwork" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/tampa-s-recycling-trucks-display-student-artwork" addthis:title="Tampa's recycling trucks display student artwork" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) (FOX 13)</strong> - The city of Tampa's recycling trucks aren't just collecting garbage. They are displaying art. </p><p>"I saw the truck in person a few weeks ago and pulling up. It just gave me a great feeling, like that's actually my work, and I'm grateful for this opportunity to be spread around Tampa Bay," said Blake High student Casey Sterling.</p><p>Casey is the artist behind the work featured on the recycling trucks. as an extension of education, so that when kids come home they also bring home the message of how to recycle right into their households and throughout our community," he said.</p><p>Blake High students Sarah Jarvis and Andrew Joseph also received honorable mentions. </p><p>"I want to show that everybody can recycle no matter what color, background, age or anything," Andrew said.</p><p>Sarah said she hopes the increased awareness also helps the public learn how to recycle the right way.</p><p>"People putting the wrong things into recycling purely from just knowing what can't go in, what can go in," she said.</p><p>It's a visual reminder that we can all do our part to make a difference.</p><p>"Everybody needs to recycle and it takes everybody's helping hand to do it," Casey said.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script Brooks Nipps is beaming with pride. He just graduated from Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate High School. But what made the event so special for Brooks was his third grade teacher, Jessica Gainer, who showed up for the celebration.

"She was just the best teacher ever," said Brooks. "She always nice. 