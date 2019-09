- Just in time for fall, corn maze season kicks off in Idaho, and one of the longest running corn maze’s in the state is based off a popular children’s book.

This year’s design is inspired by the 50-year-old story, “The Very Hungry Caterpillar.” The maze takes up 18 acres, and took months to complete. It's operated by the Lowe Family Farmstead.

After more than two decades of leasing properties off Interstate 84 in Meridian, the owners moved to a new permanent location in Kuna. Families will not only get to enjoy the maze, but also a pumpkin patch, tractor-drawn hayrides and farm fresh food.

The maze opens Friday in Kuna. The Farmstead, located at 2500 South Eagle Road, will run through October 30.

LINK: For more information, head over to the Farmstead Festival website.



Continue reading below