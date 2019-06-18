Police say what appeared to be a dead infant found outside a park in Queens has turned out to be a realistic-looking doll.

The NYPD says a runner spotted what she thought was a baby shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday in a grassy area outside Crocheron Park in the Bayside neighborhood and called 911.

Police initially reported that a 3-month-old baby was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. Detectives descended on the park in droves to look for evidence. A crime scene was set up and a 3-hour-long investigation started.