9-year-old Houstonian, Asher, decided against a traditional birthday party so that he could save the ocean instead.
Asher is a bright young ocean conservationist, and insisted on cleaning up the ocean for his birthday to protect the creatures he loves. He and his friends headed to Galveston Bay with paper bags in hand, where they spent the day picking up trash and recycling what was possible.
Asher's drive to protect the environment is crucial during a time when the Houston-Galveston area produces 4.5 million pounds of solid trash every year. On average, a Houstonian will produce eight pounds of trash daily. When not disposed of properly, it ends up in the Galveston Bay.