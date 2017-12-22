Take a virtual tour of Santa Claus' home

- If you ever wanted to see Santa’s home, Zillow is giving a virtual tour for some holiday fun.

Nestled in the North Pole, St. Nick’s home is valued at an impressive $710,559, Zillow jokes, which is about 6.5 percent more than what it was worth in 2016.

It sounds steep, but it includes 25 acres of what is described as a “toy-lover’s paradise” in its online listing. The listing includes an elf village, state-of-the-art toy-making facility, garage to park the all-weather sleigh and stables for each of Santa’s reindeer.

Santa’s living quarters was built in the 1800s but went under some recent renovations to modernize the home. Inside you can find a floor-to-ceiling river rock fireplace and a gourmet kitchen that includes an oven with 12 different cookie settings. Boughs of holy deck the hall leading into the master bedroom and two guest rooms.

The elf village is on-site with private accommodations for the elves. No two elf dwellings are exactly the same.

You can get a virtual tour of Santa’s home yourself here.