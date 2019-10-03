< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Recipe: Hollywood salmon

Posted Oct 03 2019 08:39AM EDT 03 2019 08:37AM By Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ The Rams take on the Seahawks tonight on FOX's Thursday Night Football, so Dr. BBQ cooked up a recipe for a fish dish with a Hollywood flair.

Dr. BBQ says if you're not a fan of salmon, you can try the Hollywood salsa on just about any kid of fish, plus it also tastes great on chicken. He also notes that it goes very well served with a rice pilaf.

INGREDIENTS:

1 Poblano chili, halved and seeded
1 serrano chili
½ pound Asparagus, woody stalks broken off
½ medium red onion, cut into small dice
4 medium roma tomatoes, seeded and cut into small dice
¼ cup chopped Cilantro
Zest of ½ lime
Juice of ½ lime
Pinch of sugar (optional)
Olive oil
Salt
Pepper

6 Salmon filets, about 6 ounces each
Olive oil
Salt
Pepper INSTRUCTIONS:

Prepare the grill to cook direct over medium high heat.

Toss the Asparagus, poblano and serrano with a little oil, then season lightly with salt and pepper. Grill the poblanos skin side down until they are fully charred. No need to flip. Remove to a plate and cover with plastic wrap.

Grill the serrano until it is lightly charred on all sides. Set aside.

Add the asparagus to the grill. Grill quickly until it has a little char and is soft. Remove to a platter and set aside. When it's cooled, cut the asparagus into ½-inch pieces.

With a knife, scrape the blackened skin off of the poblanos, then cut them into small dice. Mince the serrano, removing the seeds if you want the salsa to be mild.

In a large bowl combine the poblano, serrano, asparagus, onion and tomato. Toss well. Add the cilantro, lime zest and juice, and a pinch of sugar if desired. Season with salt and pepper. Toss well, then set aside to rest at room temp.

Reset the grill to cook indirect over medium heat. Brush the salmon with olive oil, then season with salt and pepper. Spray a perforated grid or sheet pan with vegetable spray. Place the salmon skin side down on the grid and place it on the grill. Cook for 20-30 minutes until the fish is firm to the touch and cooked through.

Transfer the salmon to serving plates. Toss the salsa and taste it. Add salt if needed.

Top each piece of salmon with a scoop of salsa. Serve any leftover salsa on the side with tortilla chips. Grill the poblanos skin side down until they are fully charred. No need to flip. Remove to a plate and cover with plastic wrap.</p><p>Grill the serrano until it is lightly charred on all sides. Set aside.</p><p>Add the asparagus to the grill. Grill quickly until it has a little char and is soft. Remove to a platter and set aside. When it’s cooled, cut the asparagus into ½-inch pieces.</p><p>With a knife, scrape the blackened skin off of the poblanos, then cut them into small dice. Mince the serrano, removing the seeds if you want the salsa to be mild. </p><p>In a large bowl combine the poblano, serrano, asparagus, onion and tomato. Toss well. Add the cilantro, lime zest and juice, and a pinch of sugar if desired. Season with salt and pepper. Toss well, then set aside to rest at room temp. </p><p>Reset the grill to cook indirect over medium heat. Brush the salmon with olive oil, then season with salt and pepper. Spray a perforated grid or sheet pan with vegetable spray. Place the salmon skin side down on the grid and place it on the grill. Cook for 20-30 minutes until the fish is firm to the touch and cooked through. </p><p>Transfer the salmon to serving plates. Toss the salsa and taste it. Add salt if needed.</p><p>Top each piece of salmon with a scoop of salsa. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Recipes" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401489" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Recipes Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/recipes/recipe-cheesesteak-grilled-cheese" title="Recipe: Cheesesteak grilled cheese" data-articleId="430373211" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Taste_of_TNF__Cheesesteak_grilled_cheese_0_7676991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Taste_of_TNF__Cheesesteak_grilled_cheese_0_7676991_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Taste_of_TNF__Cheesesteak_grilled_cheese_0_7676991_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Taste_of_TNF__Cheesesteak_grilled_cheese_0_7676991_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Taste_of_TNF__Cheesesteak_grilled_cheese_0_7676991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dr. BBQ explains how to make his cheesesteak grilled cheese, which is inspired by the Packers-Eagles matchup." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Recipe: Cheesesteak grilled cheese</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 11:05AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 11:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cheeseheads will be packing the stands at Lambeau Field when the Packers take on the Eagles on FOX's Thursday Night Football. And it just so happens that cheese is also a favorite of Dr. BBQ. So he's grilling up a cheesy sandwich with tons of Philly flavor.</p><p>It's the prefect thing to cook up for tonight's matchup.</p><p>INGREDIENTS:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/recipes/recipe-buffalo-deviled-eggs" title="Recipe: Buffalo deviled eggs" data-articleId="430078129" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/Recipe__Buffalo_deviled_eggs_2_7673422_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/Recipe__Buffalo_deviled_eggs_2_7673422_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/Recipe__Buffalo_deviled_eggs_2_7673422_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/Recipe__Buffalo_deviled_eggs_2_7673422_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/24/Recipe__Buffalo_deviled_eggs_2_7673422_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vanessa put a Buffalo-sauce spin on the popular snack, deviled eggs. During the usual taste test with the Good Day team, there was one special guest: the Tampa Bay Rays' first base coach, Ozzie Timmons." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Recipe: Buffalo deviled eggs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Vanessa Ruffes, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 06:29AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 10:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When it's time to sit back and watch your favorite football team play -- whether it's in a living room or at a tailgating party -- there are some party favorites that are usually a hit. But with this recipe, there is a little kick to it.</p><p>This recipe was a special request for a special guest during the regular tasting with the Good Day team. That guest is the Tampa Bay Rays' first base coach, Ozzie Timmons, who is a big fan of our local Buccaneers. </p><p>Vanessa put a spicy twist to the deviled eggs' recipe by adding Buffalo sauce. Her recipe is below; watch the video above for tips from Vanessa -- and, of course, the taste test.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/recipes/recipe-rum-glazed-baby-back-ribs" title="Recipe: Rum-glazed baby back ribs" data-articleId="428349518" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Taste_of_TNF__How_to_make_rum_glazed_bab_0_7651610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Taste_of_TNF__How_to_make_rum_glazed_bab_0_7651610_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Taste_of_TNF__How_to_make_rum_glazed_bab_0_7651610_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Taste_of_TNF__How_to_make_rum_glazed_bab_0_7651610_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Taste_of_TNF__How_to_make_rum_glazed_bab_0_7651610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In honor of the Buccaneers taking on the Panthers in this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup, Ray Lampe – better known as Dr. BBQ – whipped up a classic Carolina barbecue dish with a Tampa twist." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Recipe: Rum-glazed baby back ribs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 02:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 04:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>With the Buccaneers taking on the Panthers in this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup, Ray Lampe – better known as Dr. BBQ – whipped up a classic Carolina barbecue dish with a Tampa twist.</p><p>Some people are intimidated by the thought of cooking ribs, but these baby-back ribs with a Tampa-inspired rum glaze are super easy. id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/-the-devil-can-t-hurt-you-mom-tries-to-kill-kids-by-driving-into-tree-ocala-police-say" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/03/OCALA%20FIRE_crash_100319_1570120313589.png_7686028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/03/OCALA%20FIRE_crash_100319_1570120313589.png_7686028_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/03/OCALA%20FIRE_crash_100319_1570120313589.png_7686028_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/03/OCALA%20FIRE_crash_100319_1570120313589.png_7686028_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/10/03/OCALA%20FIRE_crash_100319_1570120313589.png_7686028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Ocala&#x20;Fire&#x20;Rescue" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>'The devil can't hurt you': Mom tries to kill kids by driving into tree, Ocala police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/fhp-trooper-honored-after-fatal-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/27/trooper%20killed_1569592916769.png_7678233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/27/trooper%20killed_1569592916769.png_7678233_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/27/trooper%20killed_1569592916769.png_7678233_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/27/trooper%20killed_1569592916769.png_7678233_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/27/trooper%20killed_1569592916769.png_7678233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>FHP trooper killed in crash to be laid to rest Thursday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/young-girl-s-patriotic-mission-is-to-make-sure-no-armed-forces-members-are-left-behind" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/operation%20military%20matters_1570115496028.jpg_7685944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/operation%20military%20matters_1570115496028.jpg_7685944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/operation%20military%20matters_1570115496028.jpg_7685944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/operation%20military%20matters_1570115496028.jpg_7685944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/operation%20military%20matters_1570115496028.jpg_7685944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Young girl's patriotic mission is to make sure no Armed Forces members are left behind</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/wtvt-archive/decades-after-his-b-17-was-shot-down-veteran-enjoys-nostalgic-flight" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/still-2019-10-03-09h52m32s143_1570115365377_7685770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/still-2019-10-03-09h52m32s143_1570115365377_7685770_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/still-2019-10-03-09h52m32s143_1570115365377_7685770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/still-2019-10-03-09h52m32s143_1570115365377_7685770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/still-2019-10-03-09h52m32s143_1570115365377_7685770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Decades after his B-17 was shot down, veteran enjoys nostalgic flight</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/florida-deputy-delivers-baby-girl-after-pulling-over-speeding-car" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/baby%20deliver_1570024092823.png_7684106_ver1.0_1280_720_1570111746586.jpg_7685759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/baby%20deliver_1570024092823.png_7684106_ver1.0_1280_720_1570111746586.jpg_7685759_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/baby%20deliver_1570024092823.png_7684106_ver1.0_1280_720_1570111746586.jpg_7685759_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/baby%20deliver_1570024092823.png_7684106_ver1.0_1280_720_1570111746586.jpg_7685759_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/baby%20deliver_1570024092823.png_7684106_ver1.0_1280_720_1570111746586.jpg_7685759_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Collier&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida deputy delivers baby girl after pulling over speeding car</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" 