World Cup
shared_post
FIFA World Cup: Iran displays trophy for 1st time
shared_post
AI will help referees make offside calls at 2022 FIFA World Cup
shared_post
FIFA 2026 World Cup: Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Miami among host cities selected
shared_post
FIFA to announce 2026 World Cup host cities on June 16
shared_post
Men's World Cup will have female referees for the 1st time ever
More World Cup Coverage
View More
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 broadcast schedule unveiled by FOX Sports
World Cup draw: US to play England, Iran and possibly Ukraine
FIFA World Cup 2022: FOX Sports marks 1 year out to quadrennial soccer tournament
‘Join the Beat’: FIFA to start 1-year countdown to 2022 World Cup
World Cup European qualifiers: Italy stumbles into playoffs again