<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="406030143" data-article-version="1.0">Florida hospitals face crisis amid nationwide nurse shortage</h1>
</header> By Briona Arradondo, FOX 13 News Posted May 09 2019 11:17PM EDT
Updated May 09 2019 11:26PM EDT By Briona Arradondo, FOX 13 News
Posted May 09 2019 11:17PM EDT
Video Posted May 09 2019 11:14PM EDT
Updated May 09 2019 11:26PM EDT </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-406030143" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Florida is one of the top states in the country in need of nurses - amid a looming nationwide shortage.</p><p>According to national reports, many nurses are close to retirement and there aren’t enough people entering the career to replace them.</p><p>Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Registered nurse Lisa Kerrick has been in the industry for 25 years. She says it's hard work, but very rewarding.</p><p>“One of the things I like best about being a nurse is the people I get to interact with,” said Kerrick. “Nursing is very hard work. We work shifts, we work nights, we work holidays. So it's physically demanding. It's also emotionally demanding. But I think that the rewards outweigh the challenges."</p><p>More nurses are needed as baby boomers age, but there won't be enough people for the job.</p> So, we are going to be experiencing a high number of retirement,” said Kerrick.</p><p>And it impacts patient care.</p><p>“Hospitals are probably going to have a hard time keeping their beds open and staffed,” said Kerrick.</p><p>Being a nurse is more than just giving medication. David Santacruz with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel said he became a nurse after his father was diagnosed with a form of leukemia.</p><p>“Actually speaking with my dad, he would tell me the difference that somebody who was actually compassionate, took care of him and actually cared for him,” said Santacruz.</p><p>Those words drive his approach on the job.</p><p>“You develop a relationship with each patient, and it's hard sometimes to break that off,” he said.</p><p>Nurses hope more people see the value in the career and help reverse what’s coming.</p><p>“We are in need of great people who really care and want to take the next step in helping and aiding these patients to better health. We need them,” said Santacruz.</p><p>According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, the lack of spots in schools also affects the shortage. More Health Stories

UCF medical school incorporates culinary skills

By Dr Joette Giovinco, FOX 13 News
Posted May 08 2019 05:47PM EDT
Updated May 08 2019 05:52PM EDT

For the second year in a row, medical students at the University of Central Florida don aprons and learn how to prepare healthy meals.

It's all part of a culinary medicine program that began in 2018.

Nemours Children's Hospital registered dietitian Mandy Layman is one of the instructors. data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Medical_school_now_includes_culinary_ski_0_7236398_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Medical_school_now_includes_culinary_ski_0_7236398_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Medical_school_now_includes_culinary_ski_0_7236398_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/08/Medical_school_now_includes_culinary_ski_0_7236398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="For the second year in a row, medical students at the University of Central Florida don aprons and learn how to prepare healthy meals." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>UCF medical school incorporates culinary skills</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dr Joette Giovinco, FOX 13 News </span> She believes by teaching medical students about nutrition, they will be better equipped to treat their patients. Walmart raises minimum age to buy tobacco to 21

By JOSEPH PISANI, AP Retail Writer
Posted May 08 2019 11:57AM EDT
Updated May 08 2019 12:28PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart said Wednesday that it will raise the minimum age for tobacco products and e-cigarettes to 21 in an effort to combat tobacco sales to minors.

The world's largest retailer says the new rules will take effect in July, and will also include its Sam's Club warehouse stores.

Previously, its minimum purchase age was 18, aside from a number of states where the law required a minimum purchase age of 21. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Walmart raises minimum age to buy tobacco to 21</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JOSEPH PISANI, AP Retail Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 11:57AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 12:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart said Wednesday that it will raise the minimum age for tobacco products and e-cigarettes to 21 in an effort to combat tobacco sales to minors.</p><p>The world's largest retailer says the new rules will take effect in July, and will also include its Sam's Club warehouse stores.</p><p>Previously, its minimum purchase age was 18, aside from a number of states where the law required a minimum purchase age of 21.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i Teen's mother: Juul addiction 'like any other hardcore drug'

By Dan Matics, FOX 13 News
Posted May 07 2019 08:33PM EDT

Colorful advertisements and fruity flavors are why a federal class-action lawsuit says e-cigarette companies like Juul, Altria, and Philip Morris USA are breaking federal law by https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/07/Parents_suing_Juul_makers_for_allegedly__0_7232446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Colorful advertisements and fruity flavors is why a federal class-action lawsuit says e-cigarette companies like Juul, Altria and Philip Morris USA are breaking federal law by marketing nicotine products to children." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teen's mother: Juul addiction 'like any other hardcore drug'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dan Matics, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 08:33PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Colorful advertisements and fruity flavors are why a federal class-action lawsuit says e-cigarette companies like Juul, Altria, and Philip Morris USA are breaking federal law by marketing nicotine products to children.

Erin and Jared NesSmith say their 15-year-old-daughter was smoking a cartridge a day, which they say is equivalent to the nicotine of 20 cigarettes.

"All she cared about was where she was going to get her next Juul from," Erin, the girl's mother said. Featured Videos

Massive alligator does 'death roll' during 'wrestling match' with Florida deputies

Florida hospitals face crisis amid nationwide nurse shortage

Case of double murder, vehicle arson still cold after 38 years

Tampa becoming the destination for 'girl trip' getaways href="/health/florida-hospitals-face-crisis-amid-nationwide-nurse-shortage"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/Florida_faces_nurse_shortage_crisis_2_7242262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Florida_faces_nurse_shortage_crisis_2_20190510031416"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida hospitals face crisis amid nationwide nurse shortage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/case-of-double-murder-vehicle-arson-still-cold-after-40-years"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/38_years_since_unsolved_Hernando_double__3_7242209_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="38_years_since_unsolved_Hernando_double__3_20190510022608"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Case of double murder, vehicle arson still cold after 38 years</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tampa-becoming-the-destination-for-girl-trip-getaways"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/09/Tampa_a_destination_for__girl_trip__geta_2_7242393_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Tampa_a_destination_for__girl_trip__geta_2_20190510024234"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tampa becoming the destination for 'girl trip' getaways</h3> </a> </li> </ul> 