15 2019 04:57PM PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (FOX 13) (FOX 13)</strong> - A human chain formed to help rescue a man and woman who got caught in rip currents in Panama City Beach.</p><p>It happened Sunday around 11 a.m. and was captured on video by vacationer Brian Daniels. </p><p><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/trending/car-buried-in-sand-on-alabama-beach-as-tropical-storm-barry-approached"><strong>MORE: Car buried in sand on Alabama beach as Tropical Storm Barry approached</strong></a></p><p>Witnesses say the man and woman ventured out into the water while the double red flags were flying, warning against swimming because of rip currents as <a href="http://bit.ly/2xL9s1o">Tropical Storm Barry</a> made its way through the Gulf of Mexico and made landfall in Louisiana. </p><p>Beachgoers and rescue personnel formed a human chain to try and reach the swimmers, and at least one rescuer was shown on video trying to swim out to the pair. </p> <div id='continue-text-418279264' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-418279264' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-418279264' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-418279264', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/florida_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '418279264'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Daniels said a sheriff's deputy almost died helping and had to be rescued himself. </p><p>The rescue of the swimmers was a success, Daniels said, and everyone was pulled to safety. </p><p>Panama City Beach Fire Rescued issued a plea to swimmers to heed the warnings after getting multiple calls for swimmers in distress. Florida python tops 200 pounds, is over 20-feet long

A Florida python could be slowly slithering toward a world record.

Emerald Coast Zoo co-owner Rick de Ridder says their female reticulated python named "Ginormica" weighs more than 200 pounds and is a little over 20 feet long.

Her diet consists of previously frozen goats and pigs. Ridder says she could near world record size in a couple of years, which is about 25-feet long.

Opening date for Disney Skyliner gondolas announced

The opening date for the Disney Skyliner gondolas has been announced, according to Disney Parks blog.

The blog said that the gondolas will begin transporting guests around Walt Disney World Resort on September 29th.

Florida dad who raped 1-year-old daughter, posted videos on dark web, gets 70 years: report

A former paramedic from Florida was sentenced to 70 years in prison for recording a series of heinous videos of himself raping his 1-year-old daughter and posting them to the dark web.

James Lockhart, 31, made the sickening four-video series of the sexual abuse between March 2016 and February 2018 and uploaded the clips on dark web forums using the screen names "StrangeWood" and "HardWood," according to court records.

Lockhart, who worked at Paramedics Logistics Florida from 2012 to October 2018, pled guilty to charges of producing, distributing and possessing child pornography in March. He was sentenced on Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida announced. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida python tops 200 pounds, is over 20-feet long</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 02:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 02:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida python could be slowly slithering toward a world record.</p><p>Emerald Coast Zoo co-owner Rick de Ridder says their female reticulated python named "Ginormica" weighs more than 200 pounds and is a little over 20 feet long.</p><p>Her diet consists of previously frozen goats and pigs. Ridder says she could near world record size in a couple of years, which is about 25-feet long.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/opening-date-for-disney-skyliner-gondolas-announced" title="Opening date for Disney Skyliner gondolas announced" data-articleId="418260856" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/Opening_date_for_Disney_Skyliner_announc_0_7523962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/Opening_date_for_Disney_Skyliner_announc_0_7523962_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/Opening_date_for_Disney_Skyliner_announc_0_7523962_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/Opening_date_for_Disney_Skyliner_announc_0_7523962_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/Opening_date_for_Disney_Skyliner_announc_0_7523962_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Opening date for Disney Skyliner gondolas announced</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 12:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 05:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The opening date for the Disney Skyliner gondolas has been announced, according to Disney Parks blog.</p><p>The blog said that the gondolas will begin transporting guests around Walt Disney World Resort on September 29th.</p><p>Related : Disney World offers ‘bring a friend' discount for Passholders</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-news/florida-dad-who-raped-1-year-old-daughter-posted-videos-on-dark-web-gets-70-years-report" title="Florida dad who raped 1-year-old daughter, posted videos on dark web, gets 70 years: report" data-articleId="418240434" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DOJ_james%20lockhart_071519_1563187855088.jpg_7522858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DOJ_james%20lockhart_071519_1563187855088.jpg_7522858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DOJ_james%20lockhart_071519_1563187855088.jpg_7522858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DOJ_james%20lockhart_071519_1563187855088.jpg_7522858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/15/DOJ_james%20lockhart_071519_1563187855088.jpg_7522858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="James Lockhart has pleaded to charges of producing, distributing, and possessing child pornography.&nbsp;(DOJ)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida dad who raped 1-year-old daughter, posted videos on dark web, gets 70 years: report</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 06:52AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 01:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A former paramedic from Florida was sentenced to 70 years in prison for recording a series of heinous videos of himself raping his 1-year-old daughter and posting them to the dark web.</p><p>James Lockhart, 31, made the sickening four-video series of the sexual abuse between March 2016 and February 2018 and uploaded the clips on dark web forums using the screen names “StrangeWood” and “HardWood,” according to court records.</p><p>Lockhart, who worked at Paramedics Logistics Florida from 2012 to October 2018, pled guilty to charges of producing, distributing and possessing child pornography in March. He was sentenced on Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 