Giant squid caught on camera in Gulf of Mexico 21 2019 02:55PM Image Gallery 3 PHOTOS
Courtesy: NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research via Storyful src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="giant squid 1_1561142890783.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/giant%20squid%202_1561142888439.jpg_7430455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414033990-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="giant squid 2_1561142888439.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/giant%20squid%203_1561142888440.jpg_7430456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414033990-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="giant squid Courtesy: NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research via Storyful Courtesy: NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research via Storyful After multiple expeditions, researchers have found a giant squid in the Gulf of Mexico. exploration crew searching for giant squid in the Gulf of Mexico had found one measuring up to 12 feet in length.</p><p>The Journey into Midnight expedition team began their search on June 7, NOAA said.</p><p>The images of the squid, captured about 100 miles southeast of New Orleans, were filmed on a deep sea camera called the Medusa which was dropped to depths between 915 and 1,830 meters (3,000 and 6,000 feet), <a href="https://oceanexplorer.noaa.gov/explorations/19biolum/logs/jun20/jun20.html" target="_blank">according to NOAA</a>.</p><p>The Medusa completed its fifth deployment on June 19 when scientists were reviewing what passed by the lens, and the long tentacles of the squid became apparent.</p> <div id='continue-text-414033990' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-414033990' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-414033990' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <p>"People quickly gathered around. We knew immediately that it was a squid. It was also big, but because it was coming straight at the camera, it was impossible to tell exactly how big. But big – at least 3 to 3.7 meters (10 to 12 feet) long," wrote crew members Sönke Johnsen and Edie Widder.</p><p>The team noted that thousands of remotely operated vehicles and submersible dives prior to this expedition never spotted a giant squid.</p><p>"This suggests that the animal does not like the bright lights of ROVs and that stealth monitoring of the sort possible with the Medusa can allow us to see what has never been seen before," crew members said.</p><p>"What were once monsters to be feared are now curious and magnificent creatures that delight," the expedition team said. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Washington, D.C. may become next city to allow residents to issue each other parking tickets</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 03:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 03:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (FOX NEWS) — A small army of Washington, D.C. residents may soon be teaming up with police to bust owners of illegally parked vehicles -- if the city moves forward with a bill aimed at getting “more eyes on the street.”</p><p>A plan recently introduced in the District of Columbia Council calls for officials to train 80 residents on how they can use their smartphones to take pictures of vehicles illegally parked in locations such as crosswalks, bicycle lanes and in front of hydrants. The images, according to the New York Times, would then be submitted through a special app for review by city employees – and those found in violation would be sent a parking ticket, with a chance to appeal.</p><p>“We wanted to look creatively at what could be done here,” Councilman Charles Allen, the bill’s sponsor, told the newspaper.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/reports-ice-to-round-up-immigrant-families-for-deportation-in-10-cities-across-us-starting-sunday" title="Reports: ICE to round up immigrant families for deportation in 10 cities across US starting Sunday" data-articleId="414054940" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/ICE_set_to_gather_immigrant_families_for_0_7430558_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/ICE_set_to_gather_immigrant_families_for_0_7430558_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/ICE_set_to_gather_immigrant_families_for_0_7430558_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/ICE_set_to_gather_immigrant_families_for_0_7430558_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/ICE_set_to_gather_immigrant_families_for_0_7430558_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Multiple reports indicate that ICE agents will be rounding up immigrant families for deportation in cities across the United States." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Reports: ICE to round up immigrant families for deportation in 10 cities across US starting Sunday</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 03:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 03:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are set to arrest and deport families with court-ordered removals in 10 cities across the country starting on Sunday, according to reports.</p><p>The raids are expected to start in the early morning hours of Sunday, multiple news outlets reported, citing high-level officials familiar with the matter. ICE plans to use hotels as temporary staging areas to detain the families, according to The Washington Post .</p><p>ICE considered options to arrest and deport families who have gone through court proceedings for some time, according to CNN , but pushed the operation forward after President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday about the possible deportation of “millions” of immigrants.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/amid-iran-and-trade-trump-proposes-new-look-for-air-force-one" title="Amid Iran and trade, Trump proposes new look for Air Force One" data-articleId="413979328" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/GettyImages-1157175269_1561121766503_7429452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/GettyImages-1157175269_1561121766503_7429452_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/GettyImages-1157175269_1561121766503_7429452_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/GettyImages-1157175269_1561121766503_7429452_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/GettyImages-1157175269_1561121766503_7429452_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A model of the proposed paint scheme of the next generation of Air Force One is on display during a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Amid Iran and trade, Trump proposes new look for Air Force One</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DARLENE SUPERVILLE and JONATHAN LEMIRE, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 08:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 08:59AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When President Donald Trump and Canada's prime minister sat down in the Oval Office to discuss trade, Iran and other pressing matters, a model airplane dominated the coffee table in front of them.</p><p>Before Trump would answer reporters' questions about Iran's downing of a U.S. drone on Thursday, he made an aeronautical detour.</p><p>"This is the new Air Force One," he offered, explaining that the model represents an updated version of the presidential airplane that will cost taxpayers less money and offer more new features than originally planned, thanks to his intervention. "It's going to be terrific," he added. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weekend-forecast-less-rain-more-heat"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/heat%20index%20062119_1561146083418.jpg_7430548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Heat index as of Friday afternoon." title="heat index 062119_1561146083418.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weekend forecast: Less rain, more heat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/giant-squid-caught-on-camera-in-gulf-of-mexico"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/giant%20squid%201_1561142890783.jpg_7430457_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research via Storyful" title="giant squid 1_1561142890783.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Giant squid caught on camera in Gulf of Mexico</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/charley-s-world/skateboarding-s-popularity-is-growing-at-this-riverview-skate-park"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Charley_s_World__Providence_Skate_Park_1_7430144_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Charley_s_World__Providence_Skate_Park_1_20190621165852"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Skateboarding's popularity is growing at this Riverview skate park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/massive-explosion-at-philadelphia-oil-refinery-caught-on-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Massive_explosion_at_Philadelphia_oil_re_0_7429225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Massive_explosion_at_Philadelphia_oil_re_0_20190621102316-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Massive explosion at Philadelphia oil refinery caught on video</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weekend-forecast-less-rain-more-heat" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/heat%20index%20062119_1561146083418.jpg_7430548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/heat%20index%20062119_1561146083418.jpg_7430548_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/heat%20index%20062119_1561146083418.jpg_7430548_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/heat%20index%20062119_1561146083418.jpg_7430548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/heat%20index%20062119_1561146083418.jpg_7430548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Heat&#x20;index&#x20;as&#x20;of&#x20;Friday&#x20;afternoon&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Weekend forecast: Less rain, more heat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/giant-squid-caught-on-camera-in-gulf-of-mexico" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/giant%20squid%201_1561142890783.jpg_7430457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/giant%20squid%201_1561142890783.jpg_7430457_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/giant%20squid%201_1561142890783.jpg_7430457_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/giant%20squid%201_1561142890783.jpg_7430457_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/giant%20squid%201_1561142890783.jpg_7430457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;NOAA&#x20;Office&#x20;of&#x20;Ocean&#x20;Exploration&#x20;and&#x20;Research&#x20;via&#x20;Storyful" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Giant squid caught on camera in Gulf of Mexico</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/senior-games-athlete-shows-how-perseverance-pays-off" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/still-2019-06-21-14h52m57s016_1561143239188_7430524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/still-2019-06-21-14h52m57s016_1561143239188_7430524_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/still-2019-06-21-14h52m57s016_1561143239188_7430524_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/still-2019-06-21-14h52m57s016_1561143239188_7430524_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/still-2019-06-21-14h52m57s016_1561143239188_7430524_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Senior Games athlete shows how perseverance pays off</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/toys-r-us-to-reopen-stores-in-the-us-later-this-year-report" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/03/GETTY_toys_r_us_100318_1538563890792_6148773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/03/GETTY_toys_r_us_100318_1538563890792_6148773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/03/GETTY_toys_r_us_100318_1538563890792_6148773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/03/GETTY_toys_r_us_100318_1538563890792_6148773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/10/03/GETTY_toys_r_us_100318_1538563890792_6148773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Toys R Us to reopen stores in the US later this year: report</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fire-empties-hillsborough-county-gun-range" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/D9mqe7BWsAEiQdk_1561140410613_7430276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/D9mqe7BWsAEiQdk_1561140410613_7430276_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/D9mqe7BWsAEiQdk_1561140410613_7430276_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/D9mqe7BWsAEiQdk_1561140410613_7430276_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/D9mqe7BWsAEiQdk_1561140410613_7430276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="HCSO&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fire empties Hillsborough County gun range</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST News
Local News
Consumer
Health
FOX 13 Investigates
Weather
SkyTower Radar
Live Radar Feed
Marine Weather
Live Webcams
Video Forecast
Good Day
Charley's World
Recipes
Hometown Heroes
First Birthdays
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
High School
We Live Here
Care Force
What's Right
One Tank Trips Good Day
Charley's World
Recipes
Hometown Heroes
First Birthdays
Sports
Buccaneers
Lightning
Rays
High School We Live Here
Care Force
What's Right
One Tank Trips Follow Us About Us
Contact Us
Jobs & Internships at FOX 13
Updated Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Ad Choices
FCC Public File
EEOC Public File 