Dolphins teach humans how to catch fish + animation of the dinosaur-killing asteroid
For over a century, fishermen in Brazil have formed an unusual partnership with local dolphins. Now a new study says the dolphins are training the humans how to catch fish. Plus, Dave O dives into a new animation showing the asteroid and tsunami that killed the world's dinosaurs some 66 million years ago.
Earth's inner core may have temporarily stopped turning, could reverse
New research is suggesting that the rotation of Earth's inner core may have paused and it could even go into reverse. Every 7 decades the inner core slows down and reverses. The only thing scientists don't know is how it could impact any minute impact, such as the length of our day or the magnetism of our planet.
Light pollution drowning starry night sky faster than thought, officials say
According to new research, 99% of the U.S. is impacted by light pollution. It's just getting harder to gaze at the stars at night as the years go by.
Dave O the Science Pro: Iguanas and comets
In this Dave O the Science Pro segment, the FOX 13 meteorologist discusses why those falling iguana alerts on cold days could vanish from South Florida. Plus, a comet may be visible to the naked eye as it passes Earth.
What is nuclear fusion?
Scientists recently announced a major breakthrough in the way energy could be created in the future. It's called nuclear fusion, and scientists claim they can create an energy that replicates the force that powers the sun.
How much do clouds weigh?
They may look light and fluffy, but clouds are heavier than you may think.
White House: Blocking the sun could stop climate change – but how can it be done?
Recently, the White House announced it was funding a 5-year research plan on how to artificially modify the Earth’s climate. One idea is to find a way to block out the sun by spraying aerosols into the stratosphere to reflect sunlight, just like a volcano would do if it erupted violently. The United Nations recognized the potential of this, but critics said there could be a problem with experimenting with it.
Global population to hit 8 billion
The population on Earth will officially hit eight billion people. The United States said the figure meant one billion people have been added to the global population in about 12 years. So what does that mean for the planet?
Dave O the Science Pro: Vaccinating honeybees and snow crab mystery
In this Dave O segment, the FOX 13 meteorologist dives into two stories involving wildlife. One is about vaccinating honeybees to protect the entire hive and he discusses the disappearance of the Alaskan snow crab population.
Dave O dives into the moon's formation, malaria, fishing gear in ocean
In this special Dave O, our FOX 13 meteorologist tackles three topics: how the amphibian plague is leading to a malaria surge, how much fishing gear is lost in the ocean per year, and how long it took the moon to form.
Venomous puss caterpillar sightings across Florida
These caterpillars are only about an inch long. But hidden under their fluffy-looking hair are stiff spines attached to poison glands. When touched, the spines break off in the skin and cause severe pain. They have been spotted in Central Florida.
How to practice lightning safety while outside
What do you do if you’re outside when a storm rolls in? FOX 13’s meteorologist Dave Osterberg offers best practices in different scenarios, such as if you’re on a boat, in an area where there was no shelter, and how long people should wait after a storm to go outside.
Lightning safety while indoors: Can you shower during a storm?
FOX 13’s Meteorologist Dave Osterberg dives into some of the more common questions when it comes to understanding lightning and how to remain safe while indoors. This includes using a lightning rod, if metal roofs are safe, and if you can you run water while at home.
Lightning safety: Why standing under trees during a storm is dangerous
Three people recently died when a bolt of lightning struck in a park near the White House. A fourth person was critically injured. Weather officials said it had been nearly 20 years since three people were killed by a single lightning bolt, but like this time and in 2004, victims had gathered under a tree for shelter.
How can we save the endangered monarch butterfly population?
Now that the migratory monarch butterfly has been added to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature's endangered species list, what's next? Planting more milkweed might help.
Astronauts suffer decades of bone loss from months in space
Researchers say astronauts experience a significant amount of bone less in zero gravity. Six months in space could age bones by 20 years.
Giant African land snail found in Pasco County
The Giant African land snail that officials said was eradicated from Florida last year was found in New Port Richey. They are considered to be one of the most damaging snails in the world. They are an invasive species that are a threat to plants, homes, and people's health.
Why mini frogs are so bad at frogging: Dave O the Science Pro
Mini frogs are adorable. They're also really bad at the basic functions of frogs: jumping. More specifically, sticking the landing. FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg explains why these little guys seem to launch, but can't seem to land.
Worst insect stings based on scientist's personal experience
Mosquitos are out in full force this time of year and those bites can be annoying, even painful, but one scientist purposely stung himself with dozens of insects to see for himself what hurts the most.
Dolphins rub against corals, sponges to treat skin
We all know dolphins are intelligent creatures. Now, scientists say they've figured out a way to self-medicate and soothe their irritated skin.