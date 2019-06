- Takiya Fullwood was shot and killed in February. Investigators with Tampa police have been looking for her killer ever since, but they keep coming up empty-handed.

Nearly four months after the 18-year-old was shot and killed outside a Tampa house party, police continue to urge anyone who knows something to come forward.

Police say Fullwood was in a car outside a home on N. 15th Street near 42nd Ave, around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 17 when someone fired a gun in her direction.

New video released Friday shows a brief glimpse of Fullwood inside the house moments before the shooting. Investigators say, despite a large number of people at the party, few witnesses have come forward.

"It's frustrating when we know that there were so many people there at the party that night, and even though it was a chaotic scene, we are convinced that there were a number of people that could help us here, and that can help this family reach some sense of closure," said Steve Hegarty, a spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department.

Fullwood's family says the pain of losing Takiya is made worse by knowing the person responsible for her death still walks free.

Takiya was a freshman at Florida Atlantic University. Her family and friends say she was a fun and loving person.

Her uncle, Randy Randolph says the month of May has been full of painful reminders.

"Mother's Day, her birthday, graduations going on now," he said.

The family hopes if someone is withholding information from the police, they find the courage to come forward.

Crimestoppers is offering a $3,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that can lead to an arrest.