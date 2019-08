- Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Gunn Highway near Race Track Road in the Odessa area.

Deputies said a man and woman who were riding the motorcycle were killed. A passerby spotted the victims on the side of the road and called 911.

The victims' identities have not been released.

Gunn Highway remains shut down between Race Track Road and Copeland Road.

