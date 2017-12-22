Attorney accused of making porn with Pinellas inmates charged in Hillsborough

PCSO photo PCSO photo

- A Tampa lawyer wanted for having sex with female inmates inside at least three different county jails has turned himself in.

Andrew Spark was charged in Pinellas County earlier this week. Now Hillsborough deputies say he did it at their jail, too.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Larry McKinnon says the allegations against attorney Andrew Spark show a clear violation of trust afforded to lawyers and inmates.

Now, McKinnon says every jail in the Bay Area will review Spark’s access to and interactions with inmates.

He says Pinellas County's investigation into Spark revealed he also took pictures of sexual encounters inside Hillsborough’s Falkenburg and Orient Road jails.

That’s when Hillsborough County officials started their own investigation, which found Spark met with two female inmates at least five times in a secure room with no audio or video recording, McKinnon says.

Investigators say the lawyer would record his own video. He also photographed sex acts on his tablet device and then upload them to a porn website, they say.

In exchange for sex, Spark would deposit money in the commissary accounts of his female victims - anywhere between $10 and $40.

A search of his tablet helped officials get a sense of other jails and inmates potentially involved. McKinnon said the revelations are unsettling.

“It never ceases to amaze me why people do what they do,” he told FOX 13 News.

In Pinellas County, deputies say they busted Spark moments before he was about to record another sex tape. He was arrested but quickly bonded out.

Now the 54-year-old is going through the booking process in Hillsborough County.