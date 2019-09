Related Headlines Coast Guard crews already heading for Bahamas

- Jayhawk helicopter crews from the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Clearwater evacuated 19 people from a medical clinic in Marsh Harobur, in Abaco Islands, Bahamas Monday.

The patients, ranging from children to elderly, were taken to Nassau International Airport. They were said to be in "various medical conditions."

The Coast Guard said the crews had been pre-positioned on Key West and Andros Island in order to make a rapid response once Hurricane Dorian hit.

The Coast Guard said it plans to continue searching the Bahamas Tuesday morning.

Continue reading below

This story was reported from Tampa, Florida.