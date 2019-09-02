< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <section id="story426991000" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426991000" data-article-version="1.0">Clearwater US Coast Guard crews medevac 19 from Marsh Harbor to Nassau, Bahamas</h1>
</header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-426991000" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Clearwater US Coast Guard crews medevac 19 from Marsh Harbor to Nassau, Bahamas&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/clearwater-us-coast-guard-crews-medevac-19-from-marsh-harbor-to-nassau-bahamas" data-title="Clearwater US Coast Guard crews medevac 19 from Marsh Harbor to Nassau, Bahamas" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/clearwater-us-coast-guard-crews-medevac-19-from-marsh-harbor-to-nassau-bahamas" addthis:title="Clearwater US Coast Guard crews medevac 19 from Marsh Harbor to Nassau, Bahamas">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/02/dvids%20us%20coast%20guard%20sept%202%20marsh%20harbour%20bahamas_1567477392942.jpg_7633410_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/02/dvids%20us%20coast%20guard%20sept%202%20marsh%20harbour%20bahamas_1567477392942.jpg_7633410_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/02/dvids%20us%20coast%20guard%20sept%202%20marsh%20harbour%20bahamas_1567477392942.jpg_7633410_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/02/dvids%20us%20coast%20guard%20sept%202%20marsh%20harbour%20bahamas_1567477392942.jpg_7633410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="US Coast Guard" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>US Coast Guard</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426991000-426992136" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/02/dvids%20us%20coast%20guard%20sept%202%20marsh%20harbour%20bahamas_1567477392942.jpg_7633410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/02/dvids%20us%20coast%20guard%20sept%202%20marsh%20harbour%20bahamas_1567477392942.jpg_7633410_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/02/dvids%20us%20coast%20guard%20sept%202%20marsh%20harbour%20bahamas_1567477392942.jpg_7633410_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/clearwater-us-coast-guard-crews-medevac-19-from-marsh-harbor-to-nassau-bahamas">FOX 13 News staff</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 10:22PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 02 2019 10:28PM EDT</span></p>
</div> 02 2019 10:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-426991000").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-426991000").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426991000" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines426991000' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/air-station-clearwater-sending-rescue-teams-to-the-bahamas"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/02/5715732_1567447660191_7631351_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Coast Guard crews already heading for Bahamas</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CLEARWATER, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Jayhawk helicopter crews from the <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/air-station-clearwater-sending-rescue-teams-to-the-bahamas">U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Clearwater</a> evacuated 19 people from a medical clinic in Marsh Harobur, in Abaco Islands, Bahamas Monday.</p><p>The patients, ranging from children to elderly, were taken to Nassau International Airport. They were said to be in "various medical conditions."</p><p>The Coast Guard said the crews had been pre-positioned on Key West and Andros Island in order to make a rapid response once Hurricane Dorian hit.</p><p>The Coast Guard said it plans to continue searching the Bahamas Tuesday morning.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Breaking?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Breaking</a> - 4 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USCG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USCG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jayhawk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jayhawk</a> helicopter crews medevaced 19 people from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MarshHarbour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MarshHarbour</a> Clinic to Nassau International Airport to EMS. 