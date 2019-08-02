A motion to remove prosecutors from the Michael Drejka case was denied Friday, paving the way for the trial to proceed as scheduled Aug. 19.
Three motions were up for consideration during Friday's full day of hearings.
Judge Joseph Bulone denied the defense's motion to remove the prosecutor from the case, following a confrontation between Markeis McGlockton's father and the defendant outside the courtroom. The defense argued a prosecutor who witnessed the interaction should have done something about it, but didn't.