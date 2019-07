- Two people died after a collision occurred in a heavily-traveled intersection in Brandon.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a 26-year-old male driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was heading northbound on Town Center Boulevard on Tuesday morning. A second driver was heading eastbound in a Nissan SUV on Brandon Parkway.

Both vehicles entered the intersection at the same time, crashing into each other, investigators said. The Nissan erupted in flames. It's still unclear which vehicle entered the intersection under a red traffic signal.

The male driver of the Nissan was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital where he passed away. Troopers said his passenger died at the crash site. Their identities have not been released.

The view from SkyFOX showed front-end damage to the pick-up truck. The Nissan appeared scorched, with heavier damage.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.