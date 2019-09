- The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a 35-year-old Tampa man after a fatal overnight accident on Interstate 75.

Troopers say Frank Fischer was southbound on I-75 and did not see a motorcyclist in front of him near the Gibsonton Drive exit. Fischer's pickup truck hit the motorcycle from behind, knocking the rider off.

The 23-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Fischer, meanwhile, fled the scene and got off the highway at Gibsonton Drive, according to troopers. He was arrested in a Lowe's parking lot.

Fischer is charged with DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a deadly crash.

Continue reading below