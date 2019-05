- A food service worker at a Madeira Beach restaurant has been diagnosed with hepatitis A, according to the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County.

Anyone who ate at the Friendly Fisherman Restaurant between May 7 and May 20 may have been exposed. The restaurant is located at 150 John’s Pass Boardwalk Place.

DOH-Pinellas said the employee may have been infectious during those dates. Anyone who consumed food or drinks at the restaurant and has not been vaccinated for hepatitis A should consider getting vaccinated, health officials said. Those who have previously received the hepatitis A vaccine “does not need to take additional action,” according to a press release.

The vaccine comes in two doses, which are administered six months apart. The hepatitis A vaccine may provide protection against the disease if given within two weeks after exposure.

DOH-Pinellas is offering the vaccine at the following locations Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. with the exception of Memorial Day, in which the DOH locations will be closed.

St. Petersburg: 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street North

Pinellas Park: 6350 76th Avenue North

Largo: 8751 Ulmerton Road

Clearwater: 310 North Myrtle Avenue

Tarpon Springs: 301 South Disston Avenue

Symptoms of hepatitis A include sudden onset of abdominal discomfort, dark urine, fever, diarrhea, pale white stools, and yellow skin and eyes (jaundice). Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention.

Concerned customers can call DOH-Pinellas at 727-824-6932. It is a 24-hour hotline.