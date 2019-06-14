< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412785485-412785643"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1149746745_1560560526905_7400570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1149746745_1560560526905_7400570_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1149746745_1560560526905_7400570_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1149746745_1560560526905_7400570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1149746745_1560560526905_7400570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ST. PETERSBURG, FL - JUNE 13: Members of the Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays gather after the power went out in the fourth inning of a game at Tropicana Field. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>ST. PETERSBURG, FL - JUNE 13: Members of the Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays gather after the power went out in the fourth inning of a game at Tropicana Field. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412785485-412785643" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1149746745_1560560526905_7400570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1149746745_1560560526905_7400570_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1149746745_1560560526905_7400570_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1149746745_1560560526905_7400570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1149746745_1560560526905_7400570_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ST. PETERSBURG, FL - JUNE 13: Members of the Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays gather after the power went out in the fourth inning of a game at Tropicana Field. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>ST. PETERSBURG, FL - JUNE 13: Members of the Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays gather after the power went out in the fourth inning of a game at Tropicana Field. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13) - A bird's nest fell into a Duke Energy substation and caused a major power outage at Tropicana Field Thursday night.

By Jordan Bowen, FOX 13 News

Posted Jun 14 2019 08:56PM EDT
Updated Jun 14 2019 10:34PM EDT PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A bird's nest fell into a Duke Energy substation and caused a <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/sports/rays/power-outage-delays-angels-win-over-rays-5-3">major power outage at Tropicana Field</a> Thursday night.</p><p>Duke Energy officials say animals are among the top causes for electrical outages. They say animals caused more than 4,500 outages in Florida last year.</p><p>It's definitely not the first time an animal has cut off power to a major venue. Last May, a squirrel invaded a substation at Busch Gardens, cutting off the park's power for more than four hours.</p><p>"Of all of the animal outages, squirrels typically cause the most. But also snakes, raccoons, and birds can get into our transformers," Duke Energy spokesperson Peveeta Persaud said.</p><p>In March, a snake, possibly dropped by a bird into a breaker, cut off power to 16,000 people in Wesley Chapel. The damage cost more than $80,000 to repair.</p> <div id='continue-text-412785485' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-412785485' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-412785485' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-412785485', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '412785485'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"Many times, animals are attracted to the humming of our equipment. They can also be attracted to the warmth of our equipment," Persaud said.</p><p>The power company is taking steps to keep animals away by installing protections like so-called critter guards around power poles to keep squirrels from climbing them. 