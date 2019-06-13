< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story412601352" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412601352" data-article-version="1.0">Power outage delays Angels' win over Rays, 5-3</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-412601352" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li Power outage delays Angels' win over Rays, 5-3
Posted Jun 13 2019 11:10PM EDT src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1149746746_1560481777089_7396513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1149746746_1560481777089_7396513_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1149746746_1560481777089_7396513_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1149746746_1560481777089_7396513_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1149746746_1560481777089_7396513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ST. PETERSBURG, FL - JUNE 13: Members of the Los Angeles Angels walk off the field after the power went out in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>ST. PETERSBURG, FL - JUNE 13: Members of the Los Angeles Angels walk off the field after the power went out in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412601352-412600831" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1149746746_1560481777089_7396513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1149746746_1560481777089_7396513_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1149746746_1560481777089_7396513_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1149746746_1560481777089_7396513_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1149746746_1560481777089_7396513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ST. ST. PETERSBURG, FL - JUNE 13: Members of the Los Angeles Angels walk off the field after the power went out in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-412601352").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-412601352").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412601352" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)</strong> - Shohei Ohtani became the first Japanese-born player to hit for the cycle, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 Thursday night after a delay caused by a power outage.</p><p>Ohtani hit a three-run homer in the first inning and completed the feat with a single in the seventh. He is the eighth Angels player to hit for the cycle and the first since Mike Trout on May 21, 2013.</p><p>Albert Pujols also homered for the Angels, becoming the sixth player ever with 200 home runs in each league. He hit 445 in 11 seasons with St. Louis and has 200 in eight years with the Angels, including 12 this season.</p><p>Ohtani's homer came on Ryan Yarbrough's 10th pitch of the game after a double by Tommy La Stella and a walk to Trout. It was Ohtani's eighth homer of the season and sixth in 11 games.</p><p>He led off the third with a double and tripled in the fifth before Pujols' home run. Relegated to a DH role while recovering from Oct. 1 Tommy John surgery, the 2018 AL Rookie of the Year might be throwing off a mound before the All-Star break. "I won't say it's probable, but it's possible," manager Brad Ausmus said.</p><p>TRAINER'S ROOM</p><p>Angels: INF David Fletcher was a late scratch due to left shoulder soreness but entered the game at 3B in the eighth inning. ... SS Andrelton Simmons (sprained left ankle) will face live pitching next week and will probably be activated before the end of the month.</p><p>Rays: INF Joey Wendle (fractured right wrist) is expected back Friday. ... INF Matt Duffy (strained left hamstring) might be ready to resume a rehab assignment next week. ... INF Christian Arroyo (right forearm tendinitis) was put on the 10-day IL.</p><p>UP NEXT</p><p>LHP Andrew Heaney (0-1) will make his fourth start of the season for the Angels on Friday night against LHP Blake Snell (4-5). All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Laureano hits grand slam, Athletics beat Rays 6-2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 03:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 04:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Ramon Laureano hit his first career grand slam to break an eighth-inning tie and finished with five RBIs and the Oakland Athletics beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 on Wednesday.</p><p>Oakland went 6-4, including taking two of three from the Rays, on a season-long 10-game road trip that included some significant travel issues.</p><p>The Athletics didn't arrive in Florida until after 3 a.m. Monday. They spent 3½ hours in the clubhouse following their game at the Texas Rangers on Sunday because of storm-related damage to their plane.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/fiers-goes-6-olson-and-davis-homer-as-a-s-beat-rays-4-3" title="Fiers goes 6, Olson and Davis homer as A's beat Rays 4-3" data-articleId="412145827" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fiers goes 6, Olson and Davis homer as A's beat Rays 4-3</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 10:05PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 08:29AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Mike Fiers has found his groove and it's been important for the inconsistent Oakland Athletics.</p><p>Fiers pitched six effective innings, Matt Olson and Khris Davis hit consecutive homers, and the Athletics beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Tuesday night.</p><p>Oakland, at 34-34, is three games behind Texas for the second AL wild card.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/rays/morton-remains-unbeaten-lowe-homers-as-rays-top-a-s-6-2" title="Morton remains unbeaten, Lowe homers as Rays top A's 6-2" data-articleId="411945512" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Morton remains unbeaten, Lowe homers as Rays top A's 6-2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FRED GOODALL, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 09:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:24AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Charlie Morton is proving his worth to the Tampa Bay Rays.</p><p>The 35-year-old right-hander, signed to a $30 million, two-year contract in free agency, remained unbeaten with his new team on Monday night, limiting the Oakland Athletics to two hits over seven shutout innings of a 6-2 victory.</p><p>The win, Tampa Bay's sixth in seven games, nudged the Rays ahead of the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/after-purposeful-arrest-to-detox-in-jail-tampa-woman-on-path-to-sobriety"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/Jail_detox_puts_woman_on_road_to_sobriet_1_7396233_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Jail_detox_puts_woman_on_road_to_sobriet_1_20190614032222"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>After purposeful arrest to detox in jail, Tampa woman on path to sobriety</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ship-narrowly-clears-skyway-becoming-biggest-to-ever-dock-at-port-tampa-bay"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/V-SETUP%20CONTAINER%20SHIP%20ARRIVES%2010_WTVT87f9_146.mxf.00_00_12_22.Still002_1560477609782.jpg_7395859_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="DALILA CONTAINER SHIP BIGGEST AT PORT 3"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ship narrowly clears Skyway, becoming biggest to ever dock at Port Tampa Bay</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/people-come-from-around-the-world-to-go-on-an-oj-simpson-tour-of-los-angeles-in-a-white-1994-ford-br"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/oj%20tour%20a_SEM_lskdkjfsa_1560473261134.png_7395652_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Adam Papagan, pictured left, takes people inside the O.J. Simpson murder trial on a tour of Los Angeles. id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays/power-outage-delays-angels-win-over-rays-5-3" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1149746746_1560481777089_7396513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1149746746_1560481777089_7396513_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1149746746_1560481777089_7396513_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1149746746_1560481777089_7396513_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1149746746_1560481777089_7396513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ST&#x2e;&#x20;PETERSBURG&#x2c;&#x20;FL&#x20;-&#x20;JUNE&#x20;13&#x3a;&#x20;Members&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x20;Angels&#x20;walk&#x20;off&#x20;the&#x20;field&#x20;after&#x20;the&#x20;power&#x20;went&#x20;out&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;fourth&#x20;inning&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Tampa&#x20;Bay&#x20;Rays&#x20;at&#x20;Tropicana&#x20;Field&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mike&#x20;Carlson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Power outage delays Angels' win over Rays, 5-3</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ship-narrowly-clears-skyway-becoming-biggest-to-ever-dock-at-port-tampa-bay" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/V-SETUP%20CONTAINER%20SHIP%20ARRIVES%2010_WTVT87f9_146.mxf.00_00_12_22.Still002_1560477609782.jpg_7395859_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/V-SETUP%20CONTAINER%20SHIP%20ARRIVES%2010_WTVT87f9_146.mxf.00_00_12_22.Still002_1560477609782.jpg_7395859_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/V-SETUP%20CONTAINER%20SHIP%20ARRIVES%2010_WTVT87f9_146.mxf.00_00_12_22.Still002_1560477609782.jpg_7395859_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/V-SETUP%20CONTAINER%20SHIP%20ARRIVES%2010_WTVT87f9_146.mxf.00_00_12_22.Still002_1560477609782.jpg_7395859_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/V-SETUP%20CONTAINER%20SHIP%20ARRIVES%2010_WTVT87f9_146.mxf.00_00_12_22.Still002_1560477609782.jpg_7395859_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ship narrowly clears Skyway, becoming biggest to ever dock at Port Tampa Bay</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/people-come-from-around-the-world-to-go-on-an-oj-simpson-tour-of-los-angeles-in-a-white-1994-ford-br" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/oj%20tour%20a_SEM_lskdkjfsa_1560473261134.png_7395652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/oj%20tour%20a_SEM_lskdkjfsa_1560473261134.png_7395652_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/oj%20tour%20a_SEM_lskdkjfsa_1560473261134.png_7395652_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/oj%20tour%20a_SEM_lskdkjfsa_1560473261134.png_7395652_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/oj%20tour%20a_SEM_lskdkjfsa_1560473261134.png_7395652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Adam&#x20;Papagan&#x2c;&#x20;pictured&#x20;left&#x2c;&#x20;takes&#x20;people&#x20;inside&#x20;the&#x20;O&#x2e;J&#x2e;&#x20;Simpson&#x20;murder&#x20;trial&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;tour&#x20;of&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Adam&#x20;Papagan&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>People from around the world come for an OJ Simpson tour of Los Angeles in a white 1994 Ford Bronco</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/desantis-to-sign-bill-banning-sanctuary-cities-in-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1091804348_1560471788362_7395613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1091804348_1560471788362_7395613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1091804348_1560471788362_7395613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1091804348_1560471788362_7395613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1091804348_1560471788362_7395613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="MIAMI&#x2c;&#x20;FLORIDA&#x20;-&#x20;JANUARY&#x20;09&#x3a;&#x20;Gov&#x2e;&#x20;Ron&#x20;DeSantis&#x20;speaks&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Freedom&#x20;Tower&#x20;where&#x20;he&#x20;named&#x20;Barbara&#x20;Lagoa&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;Florida&#x20;Supreme&#x20;Court&#x2e;&#x20;Mr&#x2e;&#x20;DeSantis&#x20;was&#x20;sworn&#x20;in&#x20;yesterday&#x20;as&#x20;the&#x20;46th&#x20;governor&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;state&#x20;of&#x20;Florida&#x2e;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x2c;&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DeSantis to sign bill banning sanctuary cities in Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/veiled-threats-follow-vote-to-nix-bus-between-downtown-and-st-pete-beach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/St__Pete_Beach_opposes_new_bus_route_2_7395175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/St__Pete_Beach_opposes_new_bus_route_2_7395175_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/St__Pete_Beach_opposes_new_bus_route_2_7395175_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/St__Pete_Beach_opposes_new_bus_route_2_7395175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/St__Pete_Beach_opposes_new_bus_route_2_7395175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Veiled threats follow vote to nix bus between downtown and St. Pete Beach</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 