- One person is dead following a fatal rollover crash in Tampa. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on N. Manhattan Avenue just north of W. Broad street near Crestwood Elementary school.

Hillsborough County deputies say they found a light-colored vehicle overturned on a small bridge when they arrived to the scene of the crash. They say a man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

A small section of N. Manhattan avenue was shut down for about four hours while responders worked to clear the accident.

Deputies have not yet released the identity of the driver. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

