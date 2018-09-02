Amber Alert: Largo toddler missing after stranger offers ride

- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for 2 year-old Jordan Belliveau.

Investigators say Jordan and his mother were walking on East Bay Drive near Belcher Road in Largo around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Jordan's mother told investigators they were offered a ride by a man in a white Toyota Camry. She did not know the man, but says he identified himself as "Antwan," according to the Largo Police Department.

At some point during the drive, an altercation ensued, according to Major Stephen Slaughter with the agency.

"The mother was struck in the face multiple times, and at that point she lost consciousness," he explained. "She did not wake up until 1:30 a.m."

Jordan is described as a black male, 2 feet 6 inches tall, 30 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with the number "72" written on the front, with blue gym shorts that has a black and white stripe. Jordan has a partially-healed cut on the underside of his chin, and a birthmark on the right side of his stomach.

Detectives believe he may be in the company of a black male about 25 years old, named "Antwan." The two may be traveling in a white 2010 Toyota Camry with a white grill and dark-tinted windows. Police said rosary beads and a black ice air freshener are hanging from the rear-view mirror. The only description officials have of "Antwan" is that he has dreadlocks and gold teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730 or 911.