- A deadly crash took the life of a female pedestrian along U.S. Highway 301, troopers said.

The crash occurred Wednesday just after 11:30 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Investigators said a 43-year-old male driver from Pennsylvania was heading south on U.S. 301 approaching Interstate 4.

Troopers said the pedestrian, a 20-year-old female from Pinellas Park, was walking northbound on the outside lane of U.S. 301 -- the same lane that vehicle was traveling in. They said the driver didn't see the pedestrian and collided into her, "despite an evasive maneuver."

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later passed away. Her identity has not been released.

Troopers said it doesn't appear the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Charges have not been filed.

