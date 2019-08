- A little boy is in the hospital after a hit-and-run crash in Pasco County Thursday.

Florida High Patrol troopers are looking for the driver of a blue Chevy S10 truck they believe was involved in the crash.

A witness said a school bus had stopped to drop off the little boy at the intersection of Flora Avenue and Excalibur Street in Holiday around 5 p.m. He started to cross the road to go home when he was hit.

The Florida Highway Patrol initially reported the boy is 7 years old, but later said the boy is 4 years old.

Pasco County Schools told FOX 13 the bus was not present when the child was hit, and the bus driver did not see what happened.

"I heard him getting hit. He was only about this tall. I heard the mom, she was here," said Bob Canham, who saw the aftermath. "I probably won't sleep tonight."

Canham was outside his home when troopers say a truck hit the boy and kept going.

"He's laying down in the middle of the road, and everybody started stopping. So I didn't see anything except him hitting the ground," said Canham.

The boy's older brother, Luis Soto said speeding cars are a problem on that stretch of roadway.

"Nobody always going the right speed limit. It's so sad that this happened right now," said Soto.

Troopers said the boy's injuries are serious. His family is hoping he will recover. Soto said his brother was taken to a hospital in Tampa.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash should contact FHP at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.