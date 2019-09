- A 22-year-old woman has died after a drunk driver ran a stop sign and caused a crash in Citrus County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, 57-year-old Carl Haun of Inverness was under the influence of alcohol while driving on Stage Coach Trail in Citrus County around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Troopers said Haun ran a stop sign at the intersection of Lecanto Highway and into the path of Samantha Martinez of Crystal River, who was driving northbound.

The two cars collided, causing Haun's vehicle to roll over. He suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to Bayonet Point Hospital.

Martinez, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was also transported to the hospital, where she later died.

FHP said charges are pending.