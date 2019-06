- A driver that lost control of the car in Lutz ended up in someone's backyard pool.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the driver tried to avoid another car, then hit the gas instead of the brakes and drove right into the pool Thursday afternoon.

There were no injuries, deputies say. "But next time, it might be better to grab your swim trunks instead," the sheriff's office Tweeted.

