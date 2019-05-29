< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Grieving father accepts son's diploma days after teen dies unexpectedly 29 2019 05:28PM BRANDON, Fla. (FOX 13) - Days after his son died unexpectedly, Rousseau Fleurival walked across the graduation stage to accept his son's diploma. The grieving father said he would have done anything to be in the audience instead.

"My son was my force, he was everything for me," Fleurival told FOX 13. "He was a hero."

Ridhwani passed away at home this past Thursday, just days before he was set to graduate from Riverview High School. The cause of his death is still unknown.

He had just finished classes, and was ready to head off to college to study medicine. His father saw how hard he worked to earn that diploma.

"He worked really hard, and it's very sad that in the last moments, a couple of days before he walked that stage, and he passed away," Fleurival said. He decided he would walk for his son.

"I didn't think I was going to be able to walk to that podium, but I asked the almighty God to give me strength," he said.

The entire audience gave him a standing ovation as he walked, cap and gown in hand, to accept Ridhwani's diploma.

"When I saw that, my heart [went] off. I think my son really would have liked that," he said. "It was unexpected."

There was then a moment of silence.

Though the family is heartbroken, they said they are choosing to focus on happier times, and are leaning on one another for support.

"We'll stand together as a family, going to weather this storm, going to get through it," said Peterson Mercegard, Ridhwani's cousin. "But he will always be remembered. Judge allows murder defendant to get brain scan ahead of trial

By Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News
Posted May 29 2019 05:28PM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 05:55PM EDT

Granville Ritchie is accused of raping and killing 9-year-old Felecia Williams five years ago. Now, Felicia Demerson says she wants the man accused of her daughter's murder to pay the ultimate price.

"My thing is to get justice for her and be her voice and be her face," said Demerson.

However, Ritchie now has a defense strategy that might keep him away from the death chamber. Hillsborough Circuit Judge Michelle Sisco approved a defense request for Ritchie to have a PET scan done of his brain. Pasco County inmate found chewing meth-laced postcard, deputies say

By FOX 13 News staff
Posted May 29 2019 11:49AM EDT
Updated May 29 2019 11:55AM EDT

A postcard mailed to a Pasco County inmate was sprayed with meth, deputies said.

Pasco County deputies said they arrested 34-year-old Ronald Smith. He was already in jail for a past charge of violating probation. Investigators said jail staff received information he was in possession of the postcard, laced with meth.

When they made contact with him, officials said he was found chewing on the postcard. Smith initially denied anyone mailed it to him but later admitted it was addressed to him, but denied ownership of it, deputies said.

HART stepping up security after driver killed

By Natalia Verdina, FOX 13 News
Posted May 28 2019 10:25PM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 10:26PM EDT

Starting June 1, drivers and passengers of the Hillsborough Area Rapid Transit System can expect to see several safety upgrades.

The changes come days after Thomas Dunn, a HART bus driver, was stabbed to death, allegedly by a passenger, while on a route.

Tampa police said the attack appeared to be random. MacFarlane Park Elementary ranked No. 1 elementary magnet school in U.S.

Louisiana lawmakers send strict new abortion ban to governor's desk FILE: Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, La. He's ready to sign legislation banning abortion as early as six weeks of pregnancy. TECO reveals preparations ahead of hurricane season FOX 13 News app SkyTower Radar app $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '409708092'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 