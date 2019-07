- One team has youthful energy, while the other has the law on their side.

It was the third annual "Kids and Cops Tipoff Classic" in Clearwater, as officers played basketball with area children at the North Greenwood Recreation Center.

The kids team was made up of children attending the city's summer camps.

Police say it's about more than basketball -- it's a chance for police officers to connect with youth in their community.

"We want to be able to reach our communities, we want to be able to let our youth know that we care about them," said Community Liason Officer James Frederick, Jr. "They mean a lot to us."

Continue reading below

In the end, the kids won the game 57 to 45.

The event is sponsored by Clearwater For Youth, the Clearwater Police Department and the city's Parks and Recreation Department.