A 72-year-old man died at the scene of a crash after the driver of another car failed to stop at a red light in Brandon, troopers said.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning on SR-60 at Parsons Avenue.

Troopers said Alan Leroy Bahr was making a left turn with a green arrow when his 2013 Honda Civic was struck by John Lee Garmon, 34 of Brandon, driving a 2005 Ford E250. Charges are pending for Garmon

