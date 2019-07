- A 22-year-old is dead following a shooting at a Largo apartment, police said.

The deadly shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday at the Autumn Chase apartments located 2200 Gladys Street.

Police said the victim did not live in the complex, but was shot in the parking lot near building 1200. He passed away at the scene, they said.

Officials said no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.



