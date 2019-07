- A Pasco County sheriff's deputy hit and killed a pedestrian Wednesday evening on U.S. 19 near Johnson Road.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say it appears the 62-year-old female pedestrian was crossing the busy roadway when she was hit by an unmarked patrol vehicle.

FHP said it happened around 9 p.m. The woman died at the scene.

Daniel Daugherty, 29, of New Port Richey was identified as the driver. He was not injured. No charges had been filed.

Northbound lanes of U.S. 19 were closed until further notice.

