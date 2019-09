- A child protection investigation supervisor is out of a job after she was arrested for driving under the influence.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said deputies pulled over the driver of a 2019 Infiniti sedan Sunday evening after they observed the vehicle swerving into other lanes and speeding on US Highway 19 North, near SR 580.

The driver, 37-year-old Samantha Krenek, told deputies she was a sheriff's office employee. She has worked for the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office as a supervisor in the Child Protection Investigation Division since 2005.

Deputies said Krenek showed signs of impairment, including bloodshot, watery eyes and breath that smelled of alcohol.

A breath sample indicated Krenek had a blood alcohol level of .283/.286, more than four times the legal limit of .08.

Krenek was arrested and charged with one count of driving under the influence.

The sheriff's office said Krenek's employment was immediately terminated following the arrest, in accordance with the agency's policies.